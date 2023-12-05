90 degrees in December? Phoenix area may see quick return to record highs this week

The Phoenix area is forecast to see sunny skies on Tuesday and later in the week a brief return of the warm temperatures — highs in the low 90s, in fact — that highlighted the record-setting warmest fall.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix used its records dating back to 1895 to proclaim 2023 and its mean temperature of 80.8 degrees as the warmest fall on record, with the season defined as September through November.

Tuesday's return to those above-average temperatures will bring a high of 80 degrees, with light breezes and dry conditions expected to last through the overnight low of 53.

A look ahead: Phoenix area could see above-normal temperatures this week. Here's what to expect

Near identical conditions are expected Wednesday in the Valley, with the high temperature in the low 80s and an overnight low in the 50s.

There is no chance of rain for the rest of the workweek, which is typical for the season, according to the weather service.

As Arizona progresses into December, the workweek in the Valley will see a quick return to highs in the low 90s on Thursday and Friday.

Rest of Arizona: Warmer, closer-to-average conditions anticipated

The rest of Arizona is expected to warm up to near above-average temperatures from Tuesday to the following Tuesday, Dec. 12, with very little rain expected for the northeast four corners area.

Flagstaff will see sunny skies on Tuesday with a high temperature in the low 50s and an overnight low dropping to the high 20s.

In southern Arizona, Tucson will see a high in the 80s, which is between 8 to 13 degrees higher than average, according to the weather service in Tucson. An overnight low of 50 may continue with calm conditions across most southern parts of the state.

