I-90 flooded by storms
Along the Shoreway, right at Burke Lakefront Airport, the majority of the road was flooded. You can see cars driving through the water in ODOT video captured around 9 p.m.
Along the Shoreway, right at Burke Lakefront Airport, the majority of the road was flooded. You can see cars driving through the water in ODOT video captured around 9 p.m.
While flesh-eating bacteria infections are rare, they can be deadly. Experts say they’re also not going anywhere anytime soon.
The first debate of the 2024 presidential cycle is underway in Milwaukee, with eight Republican candidates hoping to seize the spotlight from former President Donald Trump — at least for one night.
The Oscar-winning actress is forking over a pretty penny nearly a decade after the couple broke up. Legal experts explain what happened and why it's so uncommon.
The White Sox walked off the Mariners in extras without putting a ball in play.
In short, ANF just posted an eye-opening quarter.
Looking for a Dyson vacuum dupe at an unbelievable bargain? Check out this Prettycare stick vacuum available for just $79.99, 73% off.
Prime Video announced Wednesday that the upcoming adaptation of the popular video game Fallout is set to premiere on the streaming service at some point in 2024. Alongside the release date announcement, Prime Video also hints at the location of the series, which will be set around a new vault: Vault 33. Details on the series are slim; however, we know that the creators of HBO’s “Westworld,” Jonathan Nolan (aka Christopher Nolan’s brother) and Lisa Joy, will serve as showrunners.
Score on scents like Autumn Wreath, Salted Caramel and Cinnamon Stick.
'So long, messy hoses': Lounge more and fuss less with this handy helper.
"My claustrophobia could never..."
Stocks were higher on Wednesday afternoon with investors bracing for results from Nvidia after the bell.
A beauty creator claimed she thought she ordered another bottle of her favorite CosRX snail mucin. Instead, she got a dupe. The post Creator claims she felt ‘scammed’ after buying a beauty product from the TikTok Shop appeared first on In The Know.
Happy Hump Day! Snap up a popular knife set for nearly 60% off and a handy car trash can for just $10!
“Im wondering how the hell did you find out this would work."
Texas and the Biden administration are at odds over the installation of a string of border buoys along the Rio Grande. Gov. Greg Abbott and his allies say the buoys help deter illegal immigrant crossings into Texas. Mexican authorities argue that they endanger lives.
The new COVID variant Pirola may be even more capable of infecting people who already had COVID or have been vaccinated.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
Google TV is about to get a heavy dose of NFL Sunday Ticket. The service, which Google won the bidding rights for last year, will soon be available (and likely promoted with gusto) on the platform. Google also offers the NFL subscription service on YouTube and YouTube TV.
It may be a heat wave outside, but my heart is screaming for PSLs.
You'll be sore in more ways than one if you don't grab 'the best thing on the planet' while it's on mega-sale.