$90 million in tax cuts approved by Kansas Legislature — but no axe the food sales tax

The Kansas Legislature passed $90 million in tax cuts, but took no action on cutting the food sales tax before leaving Topeka.

Kansas lawmakers approved a "massive" tax policy bill late on the last day of the regular session, cutting $90 million in tax revenue for the next fiscal year while leaving the food sales tax for after the spring break.

A food sales tax cut may still be in the works for the veto session later this month, but the plan advanced by Republican leadership would wait to start a gradual reduction until after the November election.

Gov. Laura Kelly and fellow Democrats have campaigned to "axe the food tax," cutting it to 0% starting July 1.

Kelly maintains that Kansas can afford to eliminate the state's sales tax on food, which would amount to a roughly $500 million a year tax cut. In a Friday news release announcing tax receipts for March, Kelly noted that monthly revenues outpaced estimates by more than $80 million.

"Due to the state's sales tax on groceries and pandemic-induced inflation, Kansans continue to pay some of the highest grocery prices in the nation," Kelly said in a statement. "These collection numbers demonstrate the ability to 'Axe the Food Tax,' eliminating the state's sales tax on groceries on July 1, which provides immediate relief to all Kansans."

Prior to the start of the legislative session, state coffers were projected to have a budget surplus of $2.9 billion.

Despite efforts to put public pressure on legislators, Kelly's plan received little traction in the Legislature. Citing fiscal cost concerns after approving millions of dollars worth of tax cut packages, the GOP legislators opted against an earlier elimination of the state's 6.5% sales tax on groceries — the second-highest rate in the country.

Republican lawmakers negotiated a food sales tax cut plan that would take until January 2025 for the rate to hit 0%.

"I understand the zero isn't right away," said Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Park, "but we are getting to zero, and that is a win for all of us."

The Democrats on the conference committee — Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City, and Rep. Jim Gartner, D-Topeka — appeared indignant when the negotiations closed just after midnight Friday morning.

"We know we have the money to do this now ... I'm strongly disappointed that we were not able to make a significant cut by July 1," Holland said.

Gartner said cutting the tax to zero was the top priority among constituents at the start of the session.

"I tried to do that ... I was not successful," Gartner said. "It's really disappointing, because we have the money."

"We ought to be helping out Kansas taxpayers, and the quickest way to get money into their pockets is reducing the sales tax on food," he said.

Lawmakers did not vote on the bill before they left Topeka early Saturday morning.

Conference process includes authority to benefit Gage Park and Topeka Zoo

Instead of passing individual bills on tax policy, the Legislature saved three months worth of work for a conference committee of three senators and three representatives to hammer out policy details.

They repackaged the dozens of proposals into three separate bills: one just on the food sales tax (HB 2106), another with smaller or less controversial tax cuts (HB 2239) and a third with larger or more controversial positions (HB 2597).

Once finalized by the six lawmakers on the committee, the remaining 159 legislators at the Statehouse were not allowed to amend the packages. There was no opportunity for public testimony.

The mega bill HB 2239 was compiled from 29 different bills, none of which had an opportunity to pass on their own merits.

"Some are good, some maybe you don't like," said Gartner, the top House Democrat on tax policy.

"There was a lot of horse trading going on, and I think we came up with very, very good tax policy," said Rep. Adam Smith, R-Weskan, the House tax committee chair.

Some pieces of tax policy were used as bartering chips. In one such example, the House got a sales tax authority to benefit Gage Park and the Topeka Zoo in exchange for the Senate plan to permanently eliminate the sales tax on agricultural fencing.

The fencing piece was originally promoted as an emergency measure to help farmers and ranchers affected by wildfires.

Rep. Ken Rahjes, R-Agra and chair of the agriculture committee, noted that the legislation was inspired by the Four County Fire in December. It was pre-filed before the start of the legislative session.

"Noncontroversial, they said. Here we are, almost literally the last day and the last hour," Rahjes said.

Rep. Henry Helgerson, D-Eastborough, took issue with the tax bill not being debated until after 9 p.m. on the last day of the regular session. In further criticism of the process, he highlighted that six lawmakers on the conference committee plus legislative leadership made the decisions about what tax policies were allowed to proceed without an opportunity for the rest of the 125 representatives to provide input.

"You don't even have a chance to represent your district in this process, and that's a crime," Helgerson told his colleagues.

Food sales tax negotiations

Earlier in the week, Smith opened the food sales tax discussion with a proposed substantial food sales tax cut to 1.5% in July, then to zero a year later.

Tyson, the Senate tax committee chair, was receptive to the idea, but said Senate GOP leadership was not.

"I've been asked to hold off," Tyson said. "I really do appreciate, I know many of us do, what the House has offered. But there's a little bit of heartburn for a couple of reasons."

Tyson said that cutting the food sales tax is "the highest priority in the building for me."

"I really like your offer," she told Smith. "I personally would love to just sign off on it now. We all know that we're representing the Senate position, not (personal) positions."

The Senate later countered with an idea to use a formulaic, gradual reduction in the tax with no immediate cut. Such a proposal was included in a 2019 bill vetoed by Kelly. Rounds of negotiations produced the final product.

Then conference committee plan never had the opportunity for public input and was not directly based on any of the plans that had hearings in House and Senate tax committees.

The rationale behind a gradual reduction was the price tag associated with cutting the tax, but Tyson suggest that Kansas has the money to eliminate the tax now.

"Our leadership has some concern on the fiscal note, especially with all these other provisions," Tyson said. "That's debatable, with $3 billion (in surplus), we need to show where our priorities are and have it be the taxpayer."

The rationale behind pushing the start date to Jan. 1 was that July 1 would leave little time for retailers and the Department of Revenue to implement a rate change. Revenue officials have previously said they need 60 to 90 days to implement a change in the sales tax.

"Our concern is the vendors implementation at this late in time, so we're just asking for a six month delay on implementation," Tyson said. "Just because of vendors, not for any other reason."

But lawmakers did not have to wait until Jan. 1. Sales tax changes must be implemented at the start of a calendar quarter, which means Oct. 1 — about a month before Election Day — was also an option.

"If we were to start at Jan. 1, 2023, it would benefit Kansans greatly as quick as possible, keeping the vendors in consideration," Tyson said.

What's in the bill that passed

The Legislature passed HB 2239 with a 39-0 vote in the Senate and 103-10 in the House. Both Tyson and Smith called the bill "massive."

The bill will have an estimated $91 million hit in fiscal year 2023, $100 million in 2024 and $120 million in 2025. Smith said that first year's amount was trimmed down from a starting point of around $500 million or $600 million.

A bill brief showed eight property tax pieces, 10 income tax pieces and seven sales tax pieces.

Among the tax provisions were the following:

Revisions to the property tax revenue neutral rate process.

A doubling of the residential property value amount exempt from the 20 mill state school levy.

Creation of an agricultural grassland property tax classification.

Property tax abatements for non-residential property destroyed by a natural disaster.

Income tax credits for aviation and aerospace workers.

Income tax credits for teachers who buy school supplies for their classrooms.

Income tax exemptions for disabled military veterans.

Agricultural fencing sales tax exemption.

Sales tax authority for Gage Park, the Topeka Zoo and Kansas Children's Discovery Center.

Tyson said she considered it to be "considerable progress" with "some very good tax policy that this conference committee has worked diligently in the last couple days to put together."

"We are being very diligent and very respectful in trying to get back as much as we possibly can to the Kansas taxpayers," she said.

The conference committee stuck higher-valued or more controversial tax cuts in HB 2597. That bill has a $205 million hit in fiscal year 2023, $105 million in 2024 and $122 million in 2025.

That bill was not debated before lawmakers left for their spring break, adjourning at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Jason Tidd is a statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jtidd@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jason_Tidd.

