90-year-old acupuncturist accused of sexually assaulting patient in North Carolina

A 90-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting his acupuncture patient in North Carolina.

Now, the acupuncturist has been arrested and charged with sex crimes, according to the Asheville Police Department. Officers in a Sept. 26 news release didn’t list attorney information for the man, identified as Shi Ying Kuai.

“The victim reported seeking treatment from Dr. Kuai in August, and during a treatment session, they were sexually assaulted,” officials wrote.

Police said the patient was sexually assaulted at Kuai’s clinic in Asheville, a mountain town popular with tourists.

Kuai was booked into jail, given a $100,000 bond and charged with “second-degree force sex offense and sexual battery.” His next court date is scheduled for mid-October, online records show.

“We encourage anyone who may have been a victim or has information related to a similar incident to contact the APD at (828) 252-1110,” police wrote.

People also can share information anonymously through the TIP2APD smartphone app or by sending the message “TIP2APD” to 847411, officials said.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

