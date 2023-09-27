90-year-old acupuncturist arrested, charged with forcible sex offense against patient

ASHEVILLE - A 90-year-old man has been charged with second degree forcible sex offense and sexual battery, after one of his patients at a local acupuncture clinic reported a sexual assault incident from August to Asheville police.

The victim told Asheville Police Department detectives that they sought treatment from Shi Ying Kuai in August at his clinic on Arlington Street, and during their acupuncture session, they were sexually assaulted, according to an APD news release. Detectives launched an investigation into the incident, and with the victim’s cooperation, APD charged and arrested Kuai on Sept. 26.

Kuai, an Asheville resident, is currently being held under $100,000 in bonds at the Buncombe County Detention Facility. He had an add-on court date on Sept. 27 in Buncombe County District Court, where he was assigned Kerry Glasoe-Grant as his public defender, according to the criminal clerk's office.

APD encourages anyone who may have been a victim or has information related to a similar incident to contact the department at 828-252-1110. For anonymous tips, please do so by using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search "Asheville PD" in the app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

APD partners with the Buncombe County Family Justice Center to support victims of sexual offenses. The FJC can be contacted at 828-250-6900.

This story will be updated.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network.

