90-year-old employee at McDonald's Japan says she plans to work until she turns 100

Tamiko Honda, a 90-year-old female employee at one of McDonald’s branches in Japan, believed that working in a job was a key to her health, and she would like to continue doing it until her centennial years.

About her: Born in Uki City, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, in 1933, Honda spent most of her working life employed as part of a nursing staff at a hospital in Kumamoto City, reported the Mainichi Shimbun.

She had to leave her job at the hospital after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 61, and later worked as part of the cleaning staff at a local university until she was 67.

Learning about McDonald’s: Honda recalled to local media that she applied to the fast-food chain in 2000 after learning about the company’s lack of age restrictions for its applicants from her daughter, who died from cancer 12 years ago at the age of 58.

Finding a new passion: Honda told local media that working has become a welcome distraction for her as she can no longer enjoy her longtime hobby of sewing due to cataracts. She also said that she is aiming to work until she is 100.

Her workday routine: Before heading out, Honda would reportedly say “I’m off” to a picture of her daughter before leaving her home in Nishi Ward, Kumamoto City.

She would then take a 20-minute bus ride from her ward to her McDonald’s job in the city’s Shimotori shopping arcade, where she works three hours per day beginning at 7:30 a.m., five days a week, with Wednesday and Sundays off.

She is beloved: Honda’s co-workers, who call her “Tamiko-san” or “Tami-chan,” described the nonagenarian as a hardworking person who has an infectious smile and is beloved by everyone.

The 51-year-old manager of the branch, who is in the same generation as Honda’s grandchildren, reportedly said that they could relax whenever they hear the woman’s “good morning” at the start of the day, adding that not only does she give “everyone around her energy and comfort,” but Honda is also a “stable and indispensable presence” in their store.

