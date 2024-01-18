90-year-old family automotive repair shop in Elkhart Lake hopes to reopen soon after a semi-truck crashed into its building

The semitrailer truck that crashed into Cal & Gus Motors Jan. 10 is lodged into the building after ripping a hole in the building. The truck failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a jeep before crashing into the building.

ELKHART LAKE — Richard Binder was working at Cal & Gus Motors, an automotive repair shop in Elkhart Lake, Jan. 10 when a semitrailer truck suddenly crashed through the building, forcing Binder to run for cover.

Binder, a business partner who runs the shop, said the crash was “pretty unbelievable” and in his decades of working in the building never thought something like that would ever happen.

The truck came through the wall at an angle, taking out the doors leading to the first and second stalls and breaking through part of a wall framing a walkway to the last two stalls, where a tractor was being worked on at the time.

“All of a sudden, it sounded like a plow dropped,” Binder said. “And all of a sudden, the truck just started to come right through the doors.

"We kind of just ran to the back corner of the building and the truck stopped," he said. "... The nose was in the third stall — it knocked the wall down on the tractor.”

The semitrailer truck had been heading south when it failed to stop at a stop sign in the intersection of North Lincoln Street and East Rhine Street. It struck another vehicle in the intersection before crashing into Cal & Gus Motors, also hitting another vehicle in the shop parking lot, according to Michael Meeusen, Village of Elkhart Lake's chief of police.

Meeusen said three people suffered minor injuries, with each transported privately to a hospital.

Brian Hammann, one of the shop owners, said no one in the business was injured.

Binder said there was equipment in the workstation the truck ran through and if they had been changing tires at the time, they would have been run over.

The men estimated the semitrailer truck made it about 30 feet into the shop at an angle and Binder was about 15 feet from the truck when it crashed.

The temporary wall built by friends of Cal & Gus Motors sits behind a hole in the wall. There was originally an opening in the wall to move between sides of the shop, but the semitrailer truck significantly widened the gap.

The truck itself was lodged in the building for about five hours so support beams could be put in and further structural collapse could be minimized, Meeusen said.

One large section of the top of the opening the truck crashed through did fall later.

Because of the damage to the building and equipment inside, Cal & Gus Motors has been forced to close for the foreseeable future.

Hammann said they don’t yet know when they will be able to open again or how much the damages will cost.

Insurance has been contacted and a structural engineer will come soon to determine the scope of the damages and what it will take to repair, Hammann said.

Binder said people are already asking about getting repairs done to their vehicles and where they can go if they are closed.

“We don't have air to the hoists,” Binder said. “We had to turn some water off. We don't have water over in the other side. We don't have electricity in half the shop. We've got heat, so that's a good thing. We can be here and at least try to get some work done.”

The inside of a wall that was broken down by the semitrailer truck is seen in Cal & Gus Motors.

With frigid temperatures over the last week, having heat in the shop is a small help, allowing the workers to try to patch up what they can.

Another help is the makeshift wall friends of the shop were able to erect following the crash.

Hammann said the community has been wonderful in helping them patch the wall and clean up as best they could.

Cal & Gus Motors celebrates 90 years in business this year. The family-owned business, passed on through generations, opened in 1934 and was first a gas station before transitioning into an auto repair shop.

While Binder isn’t biologically a part of the family like Hammann and other owner Gary Hammann, Brian said Binder is like a member of the family. Binder has been working in the shop since about 1970, when he was 15 years old.

The Cal & Gus Motors storefront on Jan. 16.

“I don't know how many people ask if I'm ready to retire,” Binder said. “Because I am old enough. I'm more than old enough to retire. But I said, I just, I don't want to go out this way. So, I'm hoping the engineer will say that we can fix this and get going again.”

Binder said he’s worked in the shop for a large portion of his life and it’s one of those things you don’t miss until it’s almost gone.

While fully repairing the building will take time, Binder said he hopes to get at least the side of the shop where the outside doors are still intact done as soon as possible so they can reopen.

A semitrailer truck is lodged in Cal & Gus Motors after running a stop sign.

