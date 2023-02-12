90-year-old Farmington man dies after Felton crash

A 90-year-old Farmington man has died from his injuries following a two-car crash Saturday morning in Felton, according to Delaware State Police.

Police said that at 10:29 a.m. Feb. 11, a 25-year-old man from Smyrna was driving a red 2012 Ford Focus north on South DuPont Highway approaching Midstate Road. At the time, a white Acura RLX, occupied by a 66-year-old driver from Felton and her 90-year-old front-seat passenger, was stopped at the red light on west Midstate Road intending to turn left onto South DuPont Highway heading south.

Following an investigation, police investigators found that after the light turned to a green arrow for the Acura (showing a red light for the Ford), the Acura proceeded to turn left. The driver of the Ford, however, did not stop, police said. The Ford struck the driver’s side of the Acura, causing both cars to come to a stop in the intersection.

The 90-year-old man, identified late Sunday afternoon as Leslie Wix, from Farmington, was taken by ambulance to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, but died later that afternoon, police said.

Police said the driver of the Acura was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Focus was not injured.

The roadway was closed for approximately one hour during the investigation.

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident, and troopers are asking witnesses to contact Sgt. J. Wheatley by calling 302-698-8518, sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

