90-year-old man critically wounded in shooting in Lawndale neighborhood

A 90-year-old man was in critical condition after being shot Saturday morning on the West Side in the Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Around 10 a.m., the elderly victim was discovered in the 1500 block of South Harding Avenue with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The circumstance leading up to the shooting were under investigation but detectives were speaking to a person of interest.