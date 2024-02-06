90-year-old man dies after early-morning crash in Melbourne

The Melbourne Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating a crash that left a man dead early Tuesday morning.

Police say they were called to the intersection of South Harbor City Blvd. and East Hibiscus Blvd. just after 6:15 a.m. for reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates that a 2012 Kia Soul was traveling northbound on Harbor City Blvd. attempting to make a left turn onto Hibiscus Blvd. when it collided with a southbound 2016 Chevy Tahoe.

The driver of the Kia, identified by police as 90-year-old Ismael Rivera of Palm Bay, was taken to Holmes Regional Medical center with injuries described as life-threatening.

According to police, Rivera died from his injuries at the hospital just hours after the crash.

Police did not say whether the other driver, a 41-year-old woman from Melbourne, required any medical treatment.

The police department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating the crash as a homicide.

They’re asking anyone with information concerning their investigation to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Whitright at (321) 616-6116.

Police say it’s not clear so far whether drugs or alcohol might have been a factor in the crash.

