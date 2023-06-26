90-Year-Old Man Is Still Restoring Classic Cars

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

We hope he keeps on going!

We think you’re never too old to play with cars, well unless you can’t walk up a flight of stairs without tripping and forget where you are often. That’s why we’re inspired by this South Dakota man who, according to local news station KELOLAND News, is celebrating his 90th birthday while continuing to restore classic cars. This is how to really live life to the fullest.

Earl Joffer is currently working on a 1931 Ford Model A, getting all the period-correct details just so. And in his interview with the reporter, he seems to be pretty spry and definitely with it. We’ll argue by keeping his mind and hands busy working on cars, he’s been able to fight off the atrophy far too many sink into during old age.

Yes, we’re biased, but we think tinkering around with cars, whether you’re just fixing simple stuff or are going through an exhaustive nut and bolt restoration is a good activity for anyone. It sure seems to keep Joffer young and gives him a reason to get up and get going every morning, that’s for sure.

The man tells the local news he’s fixed up and sold over 300 cars during his obviously busy life. That’s amazing and is probably why the Model A he’s working on looks great. Practice makes perfect and the only way to get good at restoring cars is to roll up your sleeves and get busy. Also, referencing good sources doesn’t hurt.

Fortunately, Joffer’s love of cars has trickled down to his kids, including his son Mark who learned to drive using another Model A. This is what we refer to as “raising them right” instead of teaching kids that getting their hands dirty is only for the birds. We hope Joffer enjoys his 90th birthday and has many more to come.

