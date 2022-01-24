90-year-old Paterson woman brutally assaulted during break-in at her home

PATERSON — Asleep in the home where she has lived for almost seven decades, 90-year-old Mary Veronelli was awakened by the sound of breaking glass near her back door.

“Then I heard footsteps and I saw the silhouette come into my bedroom,” Veronelli recalled. “After that, it was all beating. I ended up on the floor in a pool of blood.”

Veronelli — who suffered two black eyes, cuts to her head and face that required 18 staples and numerous bruises on her arms and back, according to her son — was released from the hospital this weekend, more than seven days after the Jan. 14 attack.

But police have not yet made an arrest in the case and the elderly woman is staying with her son in northwestern New Jersey because she said she is too frightened to return to her home while her attacker is on the loose.

“I want to go home,” Veronelli said during a phone interview on Monday. “But I need him locked up first.”

Paterson police have said very little publicly about the case.

“This matter is under investigation and being thoroughly investigated by out Paterson detective division,” said Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale.

The attack happened on East 27th Street in Paterson’s People’s Park neighborhood, among the safer areas in a crime-plagued city. When asked if the assault on Veronelli was a sign that People’s Park was becoming more dangerous, Mayor Andre Sayegh said, “This potentially an isolated incident.”

Paterson shooting victim's mom: My son inspired me to overcome addiction

Public safety: After two years, Paterson still waiting for delayed police performance audit

Veronelli said she could not see much more than the silhouette of her attacker, but she and her son, Robert Veronelli, said they think they know who may have done it. They said they provided police with that information.

The son said Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora personally came to the scene of the incident.

“He wanted to assure us that something would be done," Veronelli said.

Story continues

Robert Veronelli said the chief’s visit may have been a sign that the Paterson police department was embarrassed for mishandling what he described as a previous home-invasion attack on his mother a year ago. He said the detectives who handled the first incident determined that it was not an attack, but that his mother fell while standing on a kitchen chair that was busted at the scene.

“It seemed like they were too busy with other things,” Robert Veronelli said of the investigators from a year ago.

Paterson police confirmed that they had probed another incident involving Veronelli, but did not provide details on that case. Baycora did not respond to a text message seeking his input for this story.

Mary Veronelli said on Monday she was mad when police dropped the case a year ago. That incident happened in the late afternoon, her son said, the alleged attacker came in through an unlocked back door.

Despite the recent attack, Mary Veronelli said she still feels that People’s Park is a safe place. She grew up two blocks from her current home, which she and her husband bought back in 1954. She said her neighbors look out for each other.

After there were some break-ins in the area a while back, one of the neighbors aimed his security camera toward her front door, Mary Veronelli said.

“It’s still a pretty nice neighborhood,” she said.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ woman, aged 90, assaulted in home invasion