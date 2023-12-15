90-Year-Old South Jersey artist celebrated with recent showings

If age is only a state of mind, then 90-year-old artist Virginia Marchiondo just might be the poster child for not slowing down.

An artist since she was just 15, Marchiondo has had her work displayed around the state, including her first-ever showing at the Burlington County Senior Art Show recently.

“I get lost in the work. I can remember being in the kitchen sketching and my husband would come in and tell me it was 2 o’clock in the morning. As a wife and mother, I had to spread my time around, but I never stopped doing it," Marchiondo explained in a news release by the county. "That’s the secret; I do a little every day.”

A beautiful winter town with horse and buggy by Virginia Marchiondo

A member of the Burlington County Arts Guild, Marchiondo's showcase at the senior art show at the Warden's House Gallery in Mount Holly — open to both professional and amateur artists — came about after an assessor visited her home and saw her paintings.

She also had a solo exhibit at the Mount Laurel Library.

“The solo show was like applying for a job. I brought (library staff) my portfolio and said, ‘This is what I do.’ They wound up asking me if I could exhibit for two months. It was a lot of work. I ended up with 31 paintings both small and large. In the two months, I sold five paintings, which is really unusual for one exhibit,” Marchiondo said in the news release.

Her paintings usually center around birds and landscapes, but the artist says a painting of first responders at Ground Zero on Sept. 11, 2021 is among her favorites.

A Sunset blanketing a beach with a Lighthouse by Virginia Marchiondo

"Marchiondo is showing all of us that age is just a number and that nothing should prevent us from pursuing our passions,” said Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson in the news release.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Burlington County Senior Art Show features 90-year-old artist