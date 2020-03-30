A 90-year-old woman who recovered from the coronavirus said her family's potato soup was partly responsible. Here's the recipe.

The Family of Geneva Wood

Geneva Wood, 90, was hospitalized with the coronavirus in early March.

Days later, the hospital called in her family to say their goodbyes.

While her prognosis looked bleak, Wood survived and credited her family, God, and potato soup for her recovery.

Here is the recipe for the simple soup. It's not a cure, but it looks soothing.

When the now 90-year-old Geneva Wood was a child, her mother taught her how to make potato soup. Ever since, she's made it for herself when she felt sick.

That recipe came in handy this month when Wood was hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Having lived a full life, Wood, of Kirkland, Washington, declined ventilation and was expected to succumb to the illness.

After a few weeks of medical oversight and visits from her family, she made an unlikely recovery.

She credited family, God, and potato soup for her survival.

To be clear, potato soup is not a cure for coronavirus.

Still, her granddaughter, Kate Neidigh, who posted the family recipe on her Instagram, gave Insider permission to share it with readers.

The Wood family potato soup.

Kate Neidigh

Ingredients:

1 small sweet onion

2 medium Russet potatoes

milk (to consistency)

half and half (to consistency)

and black pepper

First, finely dice sweet onion and peel and cut Russet potatoes into bite-sized pieces.

Put the vegetables into a pot and cover them with just enough water that they are submerged.

Boil until the potato starts to fall apart and do not drain.

Add milk and half and half to the desired consistency and heat through, but don't boil.

Add black pepper to taste.

The recipe makes two bowls, but can make more depending on how much milk or half and half is used, her daughter said.

"She stretches it to four bowls," Cami Neidigh said.

Wood's daughter, Cami Neidigh, told Insider that the family brought the soup to the hospital for her mother.

When Wood fell ill, she was recovering from a stroke at the Life Care at Kirkland nursing home.

After being released from the hospital on March 24, Wood is now back at her own home under the watchful eye of her children.

While the soup might have been soothing, Cami Neidigh thinks it was her mother's strength and independence that helped her pull through.

