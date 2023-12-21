90 relationship quotes for every love story and mood

Every relationship milestone deserves its moment in the sun. Maybe you’re experiencing new love for the first time—or for the first time in decades—and, like F. Scott Fitzgerald, feel like it’s “the beginning and end of everything.”

Perhaps you’re way past the beginning, and need new inspiration for the 574th card you’re about to write to your sweetheart. You might want a sentimental interpretation of a happy marriage, like how André Maurois said it’s “a long conversation which always seems too short.” Or you could go for something that’ll make ’em laugh, like when Rita Rudner said, “I love being married. It’s so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.”

All love stories have a beginning, and the best ones settle into the comfortable territory of that 574th card. Maybe your relationship timeline includes something more unique, like long-distance love, that you hope will make your bond even stronger. For you, E.E. Cummings’ famous line says it all: “I carry your heart with me. (I carry it in my heart).”

Wherever you are in your story, we’ve got a relationship quote that will speak to you. We hope you love what you see.

Best overall relationship quotes

“Love is not just looking at each other, it’s looking in the same direction.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

“The purpose of a relationship is not to have another who might complete you; but to have another with whom you might share your completeness.” — Neal Donald Walsch

“The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn

“Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.” — Maya Angelou

“To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides.” ― David Viscott

“You know it’s love when all you want is that person to be happy, even if you’re not part of their happiness.”― Julia Roberts

“We can only learn to love by loving.” ― Iris Murdoch

“A hundred hearts would be too few to carry all my love for you.” ― Henry Wadsworth

“Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does. Love is a battle, love is a war; love is a growing up.” ― James A. Baldwin

“So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.” ― Paulo Coehlo

“True love stories never have endings.” ― Richard Bach

“Yours is the light by which my spirit’s born: — you are my sun, my moon, and all my stars.” ― E.E. Cummings

“To love well is the task in all meaningful relationships, not just romantic bonds.” ― bell hooks

“But we loved with a love that was more than love—” ― Edgar Allan Poe

“O my Luve is like a red, red rose, that’s newly sprung in June” ― Robert Burns

“Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.” ― Robert A. Heinlein

“Love begins at home, and it is not how much we do, but how much love we put in the action that we do.” ― Mother Teresa

“I love her, and that’s the beginning and end of everything.” ― F. Scott Fitzgerald

“Love yourself first and everything else falls into line.” ― Lucille Ball

“Never love anyone who treats you like you’re ordinary.” ― Oscar Wilde

New relationship quotes

“If it is right, it happens. The main thing is not to hurry. Nothing good gets away.” ― John Steinbeck

“The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances: If there is any reaction, both are transformed.” ― Carl Gustav Jung

“Continue to share your heart with people even if it has been broken.” ― Amy Poehler

“Don’t leave a piece of jewelry at his house so you can go back and get it later; he may be with his real girlfriend.” ― Amy Sedaris

“Give people time. Give people space. Don’t beg anyone to stay. Let them roam. What’s meant for you will always be yours.” ― Reyna Biddy

Relationship quotes about falling in love

“Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.” — Mother Teresa

“When I saw you, I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew it.” — Arrigo Boito

“People should fall in love with their eyes closed. Just close your eyes. Don’t look and it’s magic.” ― Andy Warhol

“Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place.” — Zora Neale Hurston

“When you’re lucky enough to meet your one person, then life takes a turn for the best. It can’t get better than that.” — John Krasinski

“This thing about you that you think is your flaw — it’s the reason I’m falling in love with you.” — Colleen Hoover, “Slammed”

Deep relationship quotes

“If ever two were one, then surely we.” ― Anne Bradstreet

“I loved you first: but afterwards your love, outsoaring mine, sang such a loftier song.” ― Christina Rossetti

“It was love at first sight, at last sight, at ever and ever sight.” — Vladimir Nabokov

“If I know what love is, it is because of you.” — Herman Hesse

“It’s enough for me to be sure that you and I exist at this moment.” — Gabriel Garcia Márquez

“I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone.” — J.R.R. Tolkien

“Give all to love; Obey thy heart.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

“I love you, and I will love you until I die, and if there’s a life after that, I’ll love you then.” — Cassandra Clare

“To love is easy, to be in a relationship is extremely difficult.” — Santosh Kalwar

“In love, one and one are one.” — Jean-Paul Sartre

Relationship quotes about marriage

“A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.” — Mignon McLaughlin

“A happy marriage is a long conversation which always seems too short.” — André Maurois

“The highest happiness on earth is marriage.” — William Lyon Phelps

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — “When Harry Met Sally”

“A great marriage is not when the ‘perfect couple’ comes together. It is when an imperfect couple learns to enjoy their differences.” — Dave Meurer

“A good marriage is one which allows for change and growth in the individuals and in the way they express their love.” — Pearl S. Buck

“A good marriage is a contest of generosity.” — Diane Sawyer

“There is no more lovely, friendly, and charming relationship, communion or company than a good marriage.” — Martin Luther

“Marriage is like vitamins: We supplement each other’s minimum daily requirements.” — Kathy Mohnke

“A happy marriage is the union of two good forgivers.” — Ruth Bell Graham

“Something my dad says...He says you end up marrying the one you don’t understand. Then you spend the rest of your life trying.” — Frederik Backman

“Sensual pleasures have the fleeting brilliance of a comet; a happy marriage has the tranquility of a lovely sunset.” — Ann Landers

“My most brilliant achievement was my ability to be able to persuade my wife to marry me.” ― Winston S. Churchill

“The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they’re right if you love to be with them all the time.” — Julia Child

“Make sure you marry someone who laughs at the same things you do.” ― J.D. Salinger

“Keep your eyes wide open before marriage, half shut afterwards.” — Benjamin Franklin

“Marriage has no guarantees. If that’s what you’re looking for, go live with a car battery.” — Erma Bombeck

“What counts in making a happy marriage is not so much how compatible you are but how you deal with incompatibility.” — Leo Tolstoy

“Grow old with me! The best is yet to be.”— Robert Browning

Celebratory relationship quotes

“That’s because love is never stationary. In the end, love doesn’t just keep thinking about it or keep planning for it. Simply put: love does.” — Bob Goff

“Love is the beginning of the journey, its end and the journey itself.” — Deepak Chopra

“Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time.” ― Maya Angelou

“Fall in love with someone who makes you glad to be different.” ― Sue Zhao

“Love cures people — both the ones who give it and the ones who receive it.” — Karl Menninger

“He’s always loved who I was, and I loved who he was, and we never tried to change each other.” ― Dolly Parton

“Love is a friendship set to music.” — Joseph Campbell

“Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart.” ― Washington Irving

“To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow — this is a human offering that can border on miraculous.” — Elizabeth Gilbert

“Life is the flower for which love is the honey.” ― Victor Hugo

Long-distance relationship quotes

“We were together even when we were apart.” — Shannon A. Thompson

“Ocean separates lands, not souls.” ― Munia Khan

“i carry your heart with me (i carry it in my heart).” ― E.E. Cummings

“For time is the longest distance between two places.” ― Tennessee Williams

“Love is space and time measured by the heart.” ― Marcel Proust

“My heart is your home, wherever in the world you are — you will always have a place to stay.” — K.A. Hill

“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” — A.A. Milne

“Ah, but a man’s reach should exceed his grasp, or what’s a heaven for?” ― Robert Browning

“The reason it hurts so much to separate is because our souls are connected.” ― Nicholas Sparks

“Absence sharpens love, presence strengthens it.” — Benjamin Franklin

Funny relationship quotes

“You can’t blame gravity for falling in love.” ― Albert Einstein

“True love is like little roses, sweet, fragrant in small doses.” — Ana Claudia Antunes

“Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” — Oprah Winfrey

“Love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good, too.” ― Yogi Berra

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” ― Charles M. Schulz

“I love being married. It’s so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.” ― Rita Rudner

“Before you marry a person you should first make them use a computer with slow Internet to see who they really are.” ― Will Ferrell

“Love conquers all things except poverty and toothache.” ― Mae West

“Love is a two-way street constantly under construction.” ― Carroll Bryant

“Real love amounts to withholding the truth, even when you’re offered the perfect opportunity to hurt someone’s feelings.” ― David Sedaris

