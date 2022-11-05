I-90 reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg following multiple crashes and blocking vehicles

I-90 has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg after being closed due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced.

The highway was previously closed in both directions between exit 34 near North Bend and milepost 106 near Ellensburg, but WSDOT tweeted just before 5:30 p.m. that eastbound I-90 was being reopened at milepost 34.

WSDOT said it was still working to move blocking vehicles westbound at milepost 106 near Ellensburg, but Snoqualmie Pass tweeted just before 6 p.m. that westbound I-90 had reopened at milepost 106.

Good news! We have opened EB at milepost 34 near North Bend. We are still working to move blocking vehicles WB at milepost 106 near Ellensburg. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 6, 2022