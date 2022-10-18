I-90 rock thrower sentenced to time served, supervised probation

The man chased down by motorists after their cars were hit by thrown rocks on Interstate 90 in July 2021 was sentenced Tuesday to time served and supervised probation.

Abdinasir Ali Audeer pleaded guilty to two charges of third-degree assault and one charge of third-degree malicious mischief in the July 20, 2021, incident.

State troopers arrested Audeer after two victims stopped their vehicle on I-90 near the I-5 interchange and chased him.

According to court documents, witnesses saw him pulling items out of his backpack to throw at cars.

Sixteen people called 911, and four vehicles were hit.

The Washington State Patrol said there had been 207 reports of objects thrown at cars in King County in 2021.

According to sentencing documents, Audeer must receive a mental health evaluation within 30 days, follow all treatment recommendations and take prescribed medication.