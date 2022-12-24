90 Russians killed and 100 wounded in 24 hours on Bakhmut front

15
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

225 Russian strikes and more than 28 battles were recorded on the Bakhmut front during the day. The Russians lost more than 90 people, and 100 people were wounded.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, Spokesperson for the Eastern grouping of Ukrainian forces, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The enemy is constantly trying to break through our defences on the Bakhmut front. This day, the enemy launched 225 strikes from various types of artillery, tanks, and multiple launch rocket systems, [there were] more than 28 battles.

The enemy lost more than 90 people, and more than 100 people were wounded just in the battles on the Bakhmut front."

Details: Cherevatyi emphasised that the Russians, sustaining persistent losses, cannot break through the Ukrainian defence on the Bakhmut front.

At the same time, he said that "the intensity of fighting is actually the same" near Avdiivka and Vuhledar.

"This is the second most tense front of our Ukrainian Donbas, where the enemy, using all means, is trying to break through and is also systematically suffering losses and is unable to do this," Cherevatyi said.

Background: On 22 December, Cherevatyi said that the Russians have had no decisive success in the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast and have not broken through the Ukrainian defence.

