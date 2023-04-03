90-second read: Man held without bond on 80 child sex charges in Autauga County

PRATTVILLE — A man facing 80 child sex charges in Autauga County will be held without bond after being arrested on new charges.

Jason Wade Hudson, 45, was arrested in October of 2021 on five charges of possession of obscene matter depicting a child under the age of 17, court records show. An Autauga County grand jury later indicted him on a total of 76 counts of possession of child pornography. He was out on bonds totaling $150,000 on those indictments. He now faces additional charges including rape and incest.

Autauga District Judge Jessica Sanders ruled Monday that Hudson will be held without bond under Aniah’s Law. Aniah’s Law, passed in 2022, allows for people facing certain violent charges to be held without bond. Those charges include rape in the first degree.

What we know

Hudson was arrested in north Alabama Thursday night by U.S. Marshals on the new child sex charges of rape, incest, sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and production of obscene matter depicting a person under the age of 17, court records show.

Hudson’s defense attorney, Richard Lively, sought bond, saying his client would wear an ankle monitor.

“We are going to fight these charges tooth and nail because we feel the evidence is corrupted,” Lively told Sanders. “If he is held without bond he will lose his ability to work. He will lose his business. He will lose his house.

“He will lose his ability to pay for the expert witness who can show that the evidence has been tampered with.”

Hudson is a self-employed roofing contractor.

Victim ID'd in new evidence

District Attorney C.J. Robinson called the victim in the new charges “a living, breathing victim who we can identify," unlike the alleged child pornography found in his possession in the prior charges.

“The case and the game changed, and you know they did,” Sanders told Hudson of the additional charges. “There is video evidence of these (new) charges occurring — that is huge. I’m not giving you bond.”

Accusations of corruption

The case against Hudson was first investigated by the Autauga County Sheriff's Office. It was set for trial last month in Prattville when Lively accused sheriff's office investigators of planting evidence of child pornography on Hudson's phone.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency then investigated as an independent agency and found no evidence of planted evidence, State Bureau of Investigations Agent Jeremy Jones testified Monday. However, ALEA did find new evidence that prompted charges against his then wife, Jill Hudson, on charges of sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

What now?

Hudson will remain in the Autauga Metro Jail, pending grand jury action on his case. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues, Robinson said.

