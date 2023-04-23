90 Twitter Jokes From This Year So Far That, No Offense, Are Funnier Than Any Joke You've Probably Ever Told

NextShark

The creator and stars of the hit Netflix series “Beef” have broken their silence about the recent criticism of one of the show’s cast members, David Choe. Choe, who plays the cousin of Steven Yeun’s character Danny in the show, came under fire earlier this week after a controversial podcast interview he gave in 2014 resurfaced on Twitter. In the “DVDASA” podcast interview, he said that he had been a “successful rapist” during a massage, leading to outrage and calls for a boycott of the show.