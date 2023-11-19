90% Ukrainians experience war-related stress – Ukraine's First Lady

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska has said that 90% of Ukrainians experience war-related stress.

Source: Olena Zelenska during a press-conference with African journalists in Kyiv, as reported by Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenska stressed the importance of having a Ukraine-wide mental health program as 90% of Ukrainians experience war-related stress.

Quote from Zelenska: "All of us in Ukraine hope that the war will be only an episode in our lives. Aggression against us won’t make us ruthless, because we hold on to moral values. We will be able to live through this and to grow if we can preserve this."

Details: Zelenska also talked about Russia’s efforts to kidnap and deport Ukrainian children.

"We have been able to bring back 386 kids. Each time this required a special targeted operation. These are for the most part children who have been able to get in touch and tell us about their location – for example teenagers who were able to use a phone. Their kidnappers are impossible to reach and we can’t trust the information they give us," Zelenska said. She mentioned that the Russian Federation has kidnapped over 19,000 Ukrainian children.

The press conference was attended by journalists from Angola, Botswana, Tunisia, Guinea, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, and Zambia.

