90% of WazirX's User Assets are in Binance Wallets, According to Proof Of Reserves Report

Amitoj Singh
·2 min read

Indian crypto exchange WazirX released its proof of reserves report and with that disclosed that 90% of its user assets are held in Binance wallets.

CoinGabbar, a third party platform that tracks crypto assets, released WazirX's proof of reserves. At the time of writing, WazirX had $285 million of total user assets, displayed in the form of stablecoin USDT, which is pegged to the U.S. dollar. Of the total user assets, around 92% or $259.07 million was held in Binance wallets, with $26.45 million being held in other exchanges.

"The total assets held by WazirX are greater than the assets held by WazirX on behalf of its users," a WazirX blog said. "With this, we are not only India’s largest crypto exchange by volume but also India’s largest crypto Exchange by reserves."

"90% of user assets are held in wallets at Binance, and the balance of 10% is stored in hot and warm wallets," WazirX added.

The revelation is significant as in August of last year, WazirX co-founder Nischal Shetty and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) had a public twitter spat about who controls WazirX.

"While the user assets may be on Binance wallets, WazirX has the API (application programming interface) which gives us control of the tokens," said Rajagopal Menon, vice president of WazirX.

Shetty has previously said that his team has been in discussions with Binance for several months to work out the ownership issue.

"The holdings at Binance Sub-Accounts belong to WazirX only but kept with Binance," said Sudeep Saxena, co-founder of CoinGabbar. "The validity of these holdings depend upon Binance honouring the liquidation of the same. The same holds good for other exchanges including CoinDCX and SunCrypto, for which we have integrated the proof of reserve."

Binance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

At the time of writing, more than 19% of the WazirX user funds, the highest amount of a single token, was in the form of Shiba Inu (SHIB), with ether (ETH) and bitcoin (BTC) holdings at 9.37% and 8.28% respectively.

Several of India's most prominent crypto trading platforms have released proof of reserve reports now but in the days after the FTX saga most had either declined to comment or didn't respond to requests for comments when asked if they would publicly publish their fund reserves or do a "Merkle tree" proof of reserves.

Read More: Indian Crypto Exchange Giottus Says It Will Provide Proof of Reserves, While Rivals Remain Silent

