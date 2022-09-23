After 90 years, German bakery to close as energy costs soar

DANIEL NIEMANN
·2 min read

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — For 90 years, Engelbert Schlechtrimen's family has been baking wheat rolls, rye bread and chocolate cakes in this western German city. Next month, they will turn off the ovens for good, because they can no longer afford rising energy prices resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.

Schlechtrimen's grandparents founded the bakery in Cologne before World War II. The 58-year-old took over the business 28 years ago from his father and turned it into an organic store that uses traditional recipes and bans chemical additives in the bakehouse.

Still, even these innovations won't save him from closing down the family business — consisting of a bakery and two stores that employ 35 people — after almost a century. It's one victim of a European energy crisis driven by Russia's cutbacks of natural gas, used to heat homes, generate electricity and power factories.

The resulting hikes in energy and power prices have squeezed businesses already struggling with a rise in other costs as inflation rises.

“For some time now, we have been juggling several crises at the same time: job vacancies, lack of personnel, closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, extreme increases in raw material costs, and now the explosion of energy costs and the further increase in personnel costs,” Schlechtrimen said this week.

He pointed to the costs of materials going up 50%. And "now, there is also the energy cost crisis. So far, we have only seen an increase of around 70%, because we heat the furnaces with diesel oil. A fourfold increase in price is to be feared.”

Schlechtrimen tried to save energy wherever possible — but that wasn't enough to make up for growing expenses.

He also raised the prices of his products to cover his spiking costs, but customers, who also are tightening belts as inflation rises, stayed away and turned to discounters selling industrially manufactured baked goods for less money.

Eventually, the Cologne baker had to concede that he's no longer making enough profit to sustain his business.

Schlechtrimen isn't the only baker struggling to make a living in Germany these days. Small, family-owned bakeries across the country are having a hard time covering their costs.

“Many businesses in the bakery trade are worried about how they are going to get through the next few months. They are facing a cost tsunami," said Friedemann Berg, managing director of the German Bakers’ Confederation.

“We would like to see a financial bailout for our bakeries, with the federal government providing aid to help our businesses effectively, quickly and unbureaucratically," Berg said.

The German government this month announced an additional 65 billion-euro investment in a new round of measures aimed at easing the sting of inflation and high energy prices for consumers.

But for people like Schlechtrimen, the aid may be coming too late.

___

Kirsten Grieshaber and Pietro de Cristofaro contributed to this report from Berlin.

Recommended Stories

  • Czechs will not issue humanitarian visa to Russians fleeing mobilisation

    The Czech Republic will not issue humanitarian visas to Russian citizens fleeing mobilisation orders, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Thursday. Many Russians are trying to leave their country after President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation on Wednesday as Russian forces fighting in Ukraine have suffered heavy losses. His stance was in line with that of fellow European Union members Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, which border Russia, who said on Wednesday that they would not offer refuge to any Russians fleeing Moscow's mobilisation of troops.

  • French parliament takes on sexual misconduct, amid scandals

    France’s parliamentary speaker released the first public accounting of complaints to a special unit aimed at fighting sexual harassment and other misconduct, after several cases involving French lawmakers accused of abuse prompted public outrage. Yaël Braun-Pivet, the first female speaker of France's National Assembly, said on public radio France-Info on Thursday that 40 cases of inappropriate behavior in the legislature — including sexual or moral harassment — have been registered since January 2021.

  • Looking to volunteer in the Coachella Valley?

    These local nonprofits could sure use your help.

  • Myanmar beauty queen in Thai airport limbo, fears arrest at home

    A beauty queen who spoke out against Myanmar's military rulers was stranded at Thailand's international airport for a third day on Friday, hoping to be granted entry, as activists and her employer urged authorities not to send her back to her homeland. Han Lay, who gained international attention last year with her moving pageant speech on the army's deadly suppression of anti-junta protests in her native Myanmar, has been denied entry by Thai authorities, despite having taken refuge in Thailand for the past year. The 23-year-old model, whose real name is Thaw Nandar Aung, was stopped at Bangkok's Suvarnhabhumi airport on Wednesday, when returning from a brief visit to Vietnam.

  • Mandy Moore Opens Up About Her Experience With Dry Eyes—'I Figured the Discomfort Was Something I Was Just Going to Have to Live With'

    Anyone who has dry eye disease knows how debilitating it can be. In fact, approximately 16 million and 49 million people in the U.S. currently have dry eyes, and it's no fun. Actress and performer Mandy Moore, 38, understands firsthand as someone who suffers from itchy, burning and tearing eyes. ...

  • College students are raving about this laptop bag that's under $23

    Laptops may be portable, but they aren’t the easiest thing to lug around. Take the easy route with this affordable laptop bag for less than $23.

  • RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Cherry Valentine has died, aged 28

    RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Cherry Valentine, real name George Ward, has died at the age of 28, his family have confirmed in a statement.

  • Europe's energy crisis is close to costing the EU and UK governments $500 billion

    European Union governments are shelling out 314 billion euros, while the UK has earmarked 178 billion euros, according to the think tank Bruegel.

  • Pakistan deploys more doctors to fight diseases after floods

    Pakistan has deployed thousands of additional doctors and paramedics in the country's worst flood-hit province to contain the spread of diseases that have killed over 300 people among the flood victims, officials said Friday. The monsoon rains and flooding, which many experts say are fueled by climate change, have affected 33 million people, caused at least 1,596 deaths and damaged 2 million homes across Pakistan. About half a million flood survivors are homeless, living in tents and makeshift structures.

  • 1 in 3 says Trump did not have secret documents at Mar-a-Lago: survey

    One-third of adults in a new survey indicated they don’t believe former President Trump had top-secret and other classified material at his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer. The Marquette Law School poll released Thursday found that 67 percent of respondents said that they believe he did have such documents, although the results varied widely among partisan…

  • Pound falls to lowest since 1985 ahead of mini-Budget tax cuts - live updates

    Kwarteng warns Bank of England over blaming Ukraine war for inflation FTSE 100 falls 0.5pc ahead of mini-Budget Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Overzealous central banks are making another horrible mistake, so batten down the hatches Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Stephen Colbert Spots New Trump Claim 'So Crazy' Even Sean Hannity Was Confused

    "I'm sorry... what?" the puzzled host of the "Late Show" asked.

  • Funds flock to Southeast Asian startups as China loses sheen

    Southeast Asian startups are enjoying a boom in fundraising exercises by venture and buyout funds that are chasing bigger returns and turning away from regulatory turmoil in Chinese markets, even at the risk of slower growth. Firms such as Insignia Ventures Partners and SoftBank-backed East Ventures are among those that have raised a combined total of billions for startups over the past year as the region's 650 million people take to digital platforms. "Some of the world's largest institutions are coming up with strategies now to invest and deploy capital into regions like Southeast Asia, which six to seven years ago may not have even had the ability to absorb cheques of a large enough size," said Vishal Harnal, a managing partner at venture fund 500 Global, with $2.8 billion in assets.

  • 2 migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Gov. DeSantis have already left for NYC, says Massachusetts lawmaker

    Massachusetts State Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents Martha's Vineyard, said he wouldn't be surprised if some migrants stayed on the island.

  • Alex Jones takes the stand in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies

    On Thursday, the host of InfoWars, Alex Jones, took the stand at his Connecticut defamation trial, acknowledging he had promoted the conspiracy theory that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax. However, Jones added that he's "done saying I'm sorry."

  • Finland mulls barring Russians from entering as border traffic grows

    VAALIMAA, Finland (Reuters) -Finland said on Thursday it was considering barring most Russians from entering the country as traffic across the border from its eastern neighbour "intensified" following President Vladimir Putin's order for a partial military mobilisation. Finnish land border crossings have remained among the few entry points into Europe for Russians after a string of Western countries shut both physical frontiers and their air space to Russian planes in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday the government was assessing risks posed by individuals travelling through Finland, and was considering ways to sharply reduce Russian transit.

  • This One Sentence in the Ruling Overturning Judge Cannon's Pro-Trump Decision Says It All

    "For our part," the panel wrote, "we cannot discern why Plaintiff would have an individual interest in or need for any of the one-hundred documents with classification markings."

  • Sen. Paul, conservatives warn of ‘violent consequences’ of Biden rhetoric following death of North Dakota teen

    Conservatives on social media are slamming President Biden's recent anti-MAGA speech in response to news of a teenager being killed in North Dakota in a political dispute.

  • ‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War

    KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty ImagesVladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West.“I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and the Ukrainian army as with the collective West,” Sergei Shoigu said in a televised speech, according to TASS.“At this point, we are really at war with the collective West, with NATO,” Shoigu added.Sh

  • Michael Cohen says New York investigation will 'ultimately terminate' the Trump Organization: 'This is going to put an end to the entire company'

    Cohen said one or two of Trump's adult children might have to "fall on the sword" for him as a result of a New York probe into the Trump Organization.