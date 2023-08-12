900-pound bull that eluded police for days meets its dreaded end on a Charlotte street

A 900-pound longhorn bull that eluded police and other searchers since Monday met its end on a Charlotte street late Friday, ending a relentless search that included a heat-seeking drone.

The bull was found and killed by its owners about 9:45 p.m. with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police present, said Melissa Knicely, spokeswoman for the CMPD Animal Control Division.

In a brief media statement, Knicely said she had no other information about the bull.

Police issued a brief statement Friday night on Twitter, now known as X, saying only that the bull had been found in the 9300 block of Moores Chapel Road. That’s near Interstate 485 in western Mecklenburg County.

A 900-pound longhorn bull on the loose since Monday, Aug. 7, 2003, was found and killed by its owners on Friday, Aug. 11, 2003, in the 9300 block of Moores Chapel Road in western Mecklenburg County, authorities said.

“Thank you to everyone for your assistance,” police said.

The Moores Chapel area is near where the bull escaped when its owners tried to protect the animal by moving it from a pasture to an enclosed area.

The owner, with CMPD officers present, tried to lasso the bull, but the animal escaped into woods, police said.

Police urged residents who might see the bull to stay a safe distance away and call 311 with its location.

It was not immediately known Saturday who spotted the animal before it was killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.