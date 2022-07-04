900-WHP Buick Grand National Built To Dominate

John Puckett
·2 min read

Could a Grand National be the perfect drag car?

As far as drag cars are concerned it's difficult to find an automobile more famous than the 1987 Buick Grand National. This is largely due to the success of cars such as the GNX which boasted a turbocharged V6 engine capable of making passes at just 12.9 seconds on the quarter-mile track. This coupled with the fact that they are typically very easy to find parts for and work on led to the Buick Grand National to become one of the best cars available for anyone looking to build a budget drag car. Today we have one example of just that phenomenon.

Under the hood of the ridiculously powerful 1987 Buick Grand National is a V6 that has been modified to use the full potential of a big turbo. The heads have been swapped out for TA heads and the rest of the modifications total up to an incredible 1000 horsepower at the crank and 900 wheel horsepower. Despite the crazy engine under the hood the car is built to dominate the street rather than the strip. Seeing as how the car itself is extremely low mileage, the interior was left mostly stock. The beautiful drag-type wheels are wrapped with a set of drag radials.

Of course, most builders would jump at the opportunity to take the monster down the quarter-mile. However, the owner feels that he has nothing to prove and wishes to keep the car restricted to the street and various car shows. This incredibly admirable mindset has led this car to become what it is today. As such we hope that the street fairs this beautiful ride well and sincerely wish to see more of it in the future.

