904 and 324: Mandatory 10-digit dialing will go into effect in Northeast Florida soon

Northeast Florida is now home to the 904 and the 324, so that will change the way you make calls.

Starting Monday, Jan. 29, mandatory 10-digit dialing will go into effect for all calls.

According to a news release from the Florida Public Service Commission, this is to help people get ready for the official Feb. 26 launch of the 324 area code overlay.

Action News Jax told you in February 2022 when the area code overlay was proposed for Northeast Florida, as the region was expected to run out of 904 phone numbers by 2024. The new area code was approved in May 2022 and it was announced that it would be 324 in June 2022.

An overlay works by adding the new area code, 324, to the same territory covered by the 904 area code, with new customers receiving the new code.

“Since August, permissive 10-digit dialing has been allowed. My hope is that residents and businesses have had plenty of time to reprogram contacts and equipment,” PSC Chairman Mike La Rosa said in the news release. “With the February launch of the new 324 area code quickly approaching, mandatory 10-digit dialing is necessary for two area codes to service popular Northeast Florida.”

The 904 area code serves customers in all or most of Nassau, Duval, Baker, Bradford, Clay, St. Johns, and Union Counties.

The PSC shared the following information about the 324 area code implementation:

Customers’ telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change.

A local call will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed.

Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 522, 611, 711, or 811 if they are currently available in their community.

When providing telephone numbers, use the 10-digit number including the area code.

Ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment recognize the new 324 area code as a valid area code.

