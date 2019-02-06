I Make $90K — & I Used My Vacation Days To Interview For A New Job

In our series Salary Stories , women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.

Do your homework before you start salary negotiations with potential employers. Good research goes beyond internet searches and includes talking to people about their salaries. The more you know, the better.

Age: 30

Current Location: Portland, OR

Current Industry & Title: Advertising, Brand Manager

Starting Salary: $28,000 in 2011

Current Salary: $90,000

Number Of Years Employed: 8

Biggest Salary Jump: $15,000 bump (from $35,000 to $50,000) in 2014

Biggest Salary Drop: No drops, only a lateral move.

Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "Not taking as much as I felt I deserved for my last move. I asked for $110,000, but they lowballed me at $80,000 and we sort of met in the middle, at $90,000.

"It felt good that I was at least able to negotiate up by $10,000, but what was frustrating was that I felt that, by getting a title bump to what was called a “supervisor” (though they later changed it to a title I’d had before), I deserved at least $100,000.

“I was afraid that if I pushed more, I wouldn’t be hired, so I felt like it was just something I had to do. Though, as I’ve learned, the company has stature and tends to lowball people. I’m not regretful that I made the move, but I do feel like I deserved more and wish I’d had the confidence to push back more, especially now that I see the amount of work that I do.”

Best Salary-Related Advice: “Always aim high and ask for more if someone lowballs you. I feel that when companies offer an amount, they typically have $5,000 to $10,000 more actually to give you. This has been quite accurate, in my experience.

“I always ask for more in some capacity, and it’s usually worked out, at least in that $5,000-$10,000 range. I have quite a few friends in HR, and they have given me this advice as well.”

"In college, I had worked for a beverage company that was represented by an ad agency. When I turned 21, they hired me for this college job doing promotional work, including events and sponsorships. "Once it was June and I was about to graduate, I asked if they had an opening at the agency. I went down to the office and met one of the managers. We went for coffee and talked about my interests, and she told me they needed help with general coordination between accounts and media buying. She told me she would talk to a few people and then brought me back in, and I spoke with a few other people at the agency. "I never officially applied, but she offered me a job as a coordinator, and the rest is history. I wasn't stressed about getting a job because I had other side work that I knew I could survive on, but I ended up taking the 9-5 at the agency. I didn't negotiate because I was so excited to have a salary job — plus, she was definitely doing me a favor. "No one tells you that you should negotiate when you're fresh out of school — people just tell you to take the first thing in your field that you can get. You're so eager and haven't realized your worth yet, or that there are other jobs that could pay you more. "Though I accepted the job, I continued doing the promotion work, where I made about $300 a weekend and worked three weekends a month, making about $1,000 extra a month. During this time, I was also doing modeling work, where I made about $150 an hour and worked three or four two-hour gigs a month, for about another $1,000 to $1,500 a month extra from that. The only caveat was that this money wasn't taxed, so I had to pay for that at the end."

"I was promoted pretty quickly, in about three months, from coordinator to manager. My manager pulled me aside one day and told me I was doing amazing and everyone had noticed. She said I was helping to make the agency better, and we had a heart-to-heart. "She said I was amazing at media coordination and planning, but that she saw I had a knack with clients and could see me shifting toward accounts. She helped direct me toward what she thought was best for me and said I deserved more than just a coordinator position. "She gave me a $7,000 raise along with my title bump. With this, she made it very clear within the agency that I was an account manager, would have clients, and no longer worked on the media."