I Make $90K — & I Used My Vacation Days To Interview For A New Job

In our series Salary Stories , women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It's an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions, and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Do your homework before you start salary negotiations with potential employers. Good research goes beyond internet searches and includes talking to people about their salaries. The more you know, the better.
Age: 30 Current Location: Portland, OR Current Industry & Title: Advertising, Brand Manager Starting Salary: $28,000 in 2011 Current Salary: $90,000 Number Of Years Employed: 8 Biggest Salary Jump: $15,000 bump (from $35,000 to $50,000) in 2014 Biggest Salary Drop: No drops, only a lateral move. Biggest Salary Negotiation Regret: "Not taking as much as I felt I deserved for my last move. I asked for $110,000, but they lowballed me at $80,000 and we sort of met in the middle, at $90,000.
"It felt good that I was at least able to negotiate up by $10,000, but what was frustrating was that I felt that, by getting a title bump to what was called a “supervisor” (though they later changed it to a title I’d had before), I deserved at least $100,000.
“I was afraid that if I pushed more, I wouldn’t be hired, so I felt like it was just something I had to do. Though, as I’ve learned, the company has stature and tends to lowball people. I’m not regretful that I made the move, but I do feel like I deserved more and wish I’d had the confidence to push back more, especially now that I see the amount of work that I do.”
Best Salary-Related Advice: “Always aim high and ask for more if someone lowballs you. I feel that when companies offer an amount, they typically have $5,000 to $10,000 more actually to give you. This has been quite accurate, in my experience.
“I always ask for more in some capacity, and it’s usually worked out, at least in that $5,000-$10,000 range. I have quite a few friends in HR, and they have given me this advice as well.”
“In college, I had worked for a beverage company that was represented by an ad agency. When I turned 21, they hired me for this college job doing promotional work, including events and sponsorships.
“Once it was June and I was about to graduate, I asked if they had an opening at the agency. I went down to the office and met one of the managers. We went for coffee and talked about my interests, and she told me they needed help with general coordination between accounts and media buying. She told me she would talk to a few people and then brought me back in, and I spoke with a few other people at the agency.
“I never officially applied, but she offered me a job as a coordinator, and the rest is history. I wasn’t stressed about getting a job because I had other side work that I knew I could survive on, but I ended up taking the 9-5 at the agency. I didn’t negotiate because I was so excited to have a salary job — plus, she was definitely doing me a favor.
“No one tells you that you should negotiate when you’re fresh out of school — people just tell you to take the first thing in your field that you can get. You’re so eager and haven’t realized your worth yet, or that there are other jobs that could pay you more.
“Though I accepted the job, I continued doing the promotion work, where I made about $300 a weekend and worked three weekends a month, making about $1,000 extra a month. During this time, I was also doing modeling work, where I made about $150 an hour and worked three or four two-hour gigs a month, for about another $1,000 to $1,500 a month extra from that. The only caveat was that this money wasn’t taxed, so I had to pay for that at the end.”
“I was promoted pretty quickly, in about three months, from coordinator to manager. My manager pulled me aside one day and told me I was doing amazing and everyone had noticed. She said I was helping to make the agency better, and we had a heart-to-heart.
“She said I was amazing at media coordination and planning, but that she saw I had a knack with clients and could see me shifting toward accounts. She helped direct me toward what she thought was best for me and said I deserved more than just a coordinator position.
“She gave me a $7,000 raise along with my title bump. With this, she made it very clear within the agency that I was an account manager, would have clients, and no longer worked on the media.”
“About a year later, I was given another promotion. This time I asked for it.
“This happened around our annual reviews. I had really stepped up and was managing multiple people and going even more above and beyond at my job. I was quite frustrated because I was taking on a ton of responsibility and managing a large team (in other words, what a supervisor does) and got a bit frustrated. I asked to have a meeting.
“I told my manager that I was acting as a supervisor and that I deserved a pay bump given this. She was very understanding and said she had realized this, too. She initially offered me $10,000, and I took a week to think about it. I ended up asking for an additional $5,000, and she was a bit apprehensive about it (saying she needed to think about it) but eventually agreed. I think she figured she needed to give it to me or risk me leaving.
“Around this time, the agency was going through some changes. We had lost a client and a few people left. We were understaffed, and I was basically doing three people’s jobs at the same time, and I feel this was a last-ditch effort to try to keep me there. I stayed another nine months before leaving since the situation didn’t change. I needed to leave for my mental well-being.”
“In October, I found a job posting on LinkedIn for a brand manager position. I applied on the website, and they reached back to me a day or two later to ask me to come in for an interview. I came in and met who would be my direct boss on a Wednesday. They had me come back that same Friday for another interview to meet the president of the company and two more partners. I was there for about two hours, and they hired me on the spot.
"The initial offer was $60,000, which was $10,000 more than what I had been making after two bumps at my previous job. This was more of a lateral move, with a title that was technically lower, but the advertising industry varies with titles in the account management side of things, so each agency calls these roles something different. I was pretty desperate to get out of my last job and took this one without negotiating. But I was okay with the title change, since I was getting paid more appropriately for my years of experience.”
“During my annual review process, I went through a formal review where I did a self and peer review. The partners I had been working most closely with sang my praises, which was great because my boss flat out said she hadn’t been paying attention to my work.
“At this job, I was doing much more of what brand management should be — managing a creative team, project management, client relationships — than I was in my last job, where I was kind of a jack-of-all-trades.
“In this position, I felt like I was able to excel and grow in what my true role was. I was also able to build my expectations of what I wanted my role to be. The only problem was I didn’t get along that great with my direct boss, who was very hands-off.
“I still needed that mentorship to develop myself in that role, and I did not get that from her. I ended up getting it from two other partners at the agency, who didn’t even work in my role. I was able to work on high-profile client projects with them and get mentorship during these projects.”
“I went through a formal review process once again. This time I asked for another $5,000 more than I was offered, and we tried to negotiate for a couple of months. What ended up happening was that the CEO eventually, strangely, gave me $1,000 cash as a gesture and said they couldn’t give me anything else. Shortly after this time, I started looking at other jobs.
“Looking back, I think not giving me a raise was a matter of not wanting to pay mid-level people any more money. There was something going on with the company, both in terms of management and finances, that wasn’t disclosed to us. For instance, the CEO would take a private plane to Hawaii but apparently couldn’t give his staff raises.”
“I eventually got recruited by another agency around September. I had a phone call with the recruiter in the first week of October, and the process took a very long time. I had about five phone interviews, flew to the company headquarters in the Midwest, where I spent two days meeting everyone and having company dinners. Later, I met everyone in the local Portland office.
"The whole process took about four or five months. This was very difficult, because I was still working at my other job. I scheduled my calls early in the mornings before work or would take them from my car at lunch, and also had to take vacation days. It was nerve-racking, and I was also interviewing at a couple of other places during the same time.
“Eventually, I got offered the job. The initial offer was $80,000, and I asked for $85,000, which they said they couldn’t give me. They gave me 15 extra vacation days, which brought me up to a total of 25 vacation days. I accepted with the caveat that within a year of joining, I would get at least a $5,000 raise. I got this agreement in writing.
“This was a lateral move, but I got a bump of $10,000. It really wasn't a huge bump, but it was a move to a better company, where I would be working on a more prominent client’s account."
“When my review came up, I put together a presentation outlining my worth to the company. I asked for a $95,000 salary and a promotion to director, and they initially told me no because that role wasn’t open. We eventually agreed on a $10,000 raise, bringing me to $90,000 — but without a title change.
“At this point, I realized that because this was a smaller agency, it was unlikely that I would get that title in the near future. Around the same time, my boss, who was my only champion, left the company.
“After my boss left, I started setting up coffee and lunch meetings with people in my networks and at other agencies. I wasn’t looking officially for another job but was putting out feelers.”
“Around March, after me casually looking for new opportunities, a recruiter reached out to me on LinkedIn. I had an initial phone screen and then went in for a full day to meet everyone on the nearly 20-person team I would be working on. I had to use one of my vacation days to do this.
“The next week, I took another vacation day to go back and meet three additional people. A few days after that, the recruiter called me back and verbally offered me the job. The recruiter asked me my salary requirements, and I told her I wanted $110,000. She said they could only offer me $80,000. We negotiated back and forth for about three or four days until we reached an agreement at $90,000. I accepted.
“This was technically a promotion in a move to a larger, more prominent company and client. However, after I was hired for the account supervisor position, they decided to change all supervisors’ titles to ‘managers,’ so I am now a brand manager, which looks more like a lateral move on paper.
“Though I tried to negotiate, I eventually chose to take the same pay as in my last role because I was afraid they wouldn't have hired me, and I felt it was reasonable enough since I had just gotten a raise at my other company.
“Looking back, I still wish I would have gotten at least $100,000 in this move, but I didn’t want to miss this opportunity. Given how prominent this company is, I had a nagging feeling that I might not get the job if I pushed too hard.
“I am happy at my job, especially since it’s a high-profile client and company. Though the job is a bit high-stress. I recently had a review but wasn’t given a raise, but I am now working with my direct bosses to put together a career map to get to a director role in the next year, which would come with a substantial promotion and a raise.
“At this company, instead of yearly raises, they tend to do larger ($15,000 plus) bumps alongside promotions. So while I may have to wait a while longer, I hope I’ll end up getting more in the long run.”
