A ’90s pizzeria is making a long-awaited return in Charlotte’s Lower South End

The ‘90s and early 2000s era is making a comeback in Charlotte, and a restaurant from that time period is joining in on the fun. The Zepsa family is reopening Zepeddie’s Pizzeria this spring, decades after it closed.

Zepeddie’s — a neighborhood hangout with New York-style pizza — was originally opened by the Zepsa family in 1994 in Charlotte.

“I’ll say this for Zepeddie’s Pizzeria: Whatever it does, it does big,” The Charlotte Observer’s Robin Hall Domeier wrote in a 2001 review of the restaurant, which was then located at 200 E. Woodlawn Road. Her favorite was the Italian chicken sub, writing it “was the best thing at Zepeddie’s. A crusty, 6-inch French roll held just the right amount of slivers of chicken, mozzarella and tomato sauce.”

Now, you’ll be able to find those flavors again in a World War II-era building in Lower South End on Nations Crossing Road.

THE SPACE: The original Zepeddie’s Pizzeria sign will welcome you into the 2,000-square-foot space renovated by Zepsa Construction that will retain much its original charm. Much of its focus will land on delivery and takeout, but you’ll also be able to stoke your nostalgia for classic Charlotte while taking a seat on the patio or inside its quaint dining area.

Zepeddie’s Pizzeria, a family-owned Charlotte restaurant which opened in the 1990s, will reopen in Lower South End in spring 2024. Zepeddie's Pizzeria

THE FOOD: Along with the New York-style pizza, you’ll also find Zepeddie’s Signature style thick crust, plus calzones, stromboli and subs. Signature pizzas will include:

The Bianco, made with white sauce, taleggio, pear, hot honey, arugula and EVOO.

The “Big Gabagool” with pepperoni, capicola, meatballs, mozzarella and Parmesan.

“We are thrilled to bring Zepeddie’s back to Charlotte and to share our passion for authentic NY-style pizza with the community once again,” Brian Zepsa said in a statement.

Melissa Oyler contributed.

Location: 4516 Nations Crossing Road, Charlotte NC 28217

Instagram: @zepeddies