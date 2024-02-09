91 combat clashes recorded at front line, Russians try to break through near Avdiivka – General Staff report

Over the past day, 91 combat clashes occurred at the front, with the Russians launching 49 airstrikes and 52 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 18:00 on 9 February

Quote: "During the day, the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces targeted five clusters of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

Units of Rocket Forces hit two clusters of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as two command points and two enemy ammunition storage points."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukraine’s forces repelled 10 attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast, where the Russians attempted in vain to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled eight attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russian forces attempted to break through Ukraine’s defences with the help of aviation.

On the Bakhmut front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 18 attacks on the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Klischiivka, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russian army failed to improve their tactical situation.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks in and around Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka, as well as 10 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s forces continue to hold back the Russians in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russian troops attempted 12 times to improve the tactical situation with air support.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian units repelled two Russian attacks south of the Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast, as well as north of Pryiutne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled two attacks west of Novopokrovka and in the area of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians attempted to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops with the assistance of aviation.

The Russians remain determined to dislodge Ukrainian units from the established bridgeheads on the left bank of Dnipro in the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front. Throughout the day, four unsuccessful attempts were made to storm Ukrainian troops' positions.

Support UP or become our patron!