91-year-old former Marine admits to committing lewd acts on children in SC

A 91-year-old former Marine and registered sex offender pleaded guilty Tuesday to lewd acts on three minors.

Judge Dan Hall sentenced Lorin “Larry” Mixon to the maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

The charges stem from acts committed from 1983 to 2004 and arose from a 2020 investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office that was begun after a man reported he was assaulted by Mixon when he was a child.

The children in question were 8 to 14 years old at the time

Prosecutors said Mixon gave the boys gifts and took them on trips, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement. His office prosecuted the case. A spokesman for the agency did not respond to a question asking why.

Wilson said the victims asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence.

Mixon is a registered sex offender from convictions in the late 1970s in Michigan and Florida.