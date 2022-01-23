91-year-old found dead in Eastern Ky. may have been hit by a vehicle, officials say

Investigators in Rowan County are seeking help from the public after they found a man dead on the side of a road Saturday afternoon.

Lonnie Leach, 91, was found dead along Oak Grove Road in Morehead, according to the Rowan County coroner’s office. It appeared as though he was hit by a vehicle or an object, investigators said. The body was located by investigators after someone called 911 and reported that they’d seen someone lying beside the road.

Leach’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Louisville for an autopsy, according to the coroner’s office.

The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office “are asking anyone who lives on Oak Grove Road that may have any video footage of vehicle travel between 12:00pm and 3:00 pm Saturday afternoon to please contact them,” the coroner’s office said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Investigators at the sheriff’s office can be contacted at (606) 548-8016. Investigators at the coroner’s office can be contacted at (606) 356-0900.