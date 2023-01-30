91-year-old woman with dementia punched, knocked into concrete in SF attack

[Source]

A 91-year-old woman has reportedly fallen victim to a seemingly random attack in San Francisco’s Richmond District.

The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, according to ABC7 News reporter Dion Lim, who spoke to the victim’s daughter.

Just two minutes after the victim left her 47th Ave. home, a man allegedly came “out of nowhere,” punched her and knocked her into a concrete planter bed.

The brutal attack was caught on surveillance video.

“I cried when I saw it,” the victim’s daughter, identified only as “F,” told Lim.

The victim, who required three stitches to her injuries, has been suffering from dementia, according to Lim.

“It was a blessing and a curse she forgot about what happened later that night,” the victim's daughter added.

Lim said San Francisco police arrested Romeo Lorenzo Parham, 39, later that afternoon on charges including elder abuse.

Parham is said to have out of court warrants.

The incident occurred just before San Francisco officials announced a new response protocol to hate incidents in the city, which Asian Americans have seen a 567% spike in between 2020 and 2021.

“Our different agencies who support not only criminal justice reform, who support pushing to prevent crimes in the first place, we also support that after those lines are crossed that there is a coordinated response to get to the bottom of the situation, so people are held accountable, and victims feel as though justice was served and they get the supportive services they need to feel safe in San Francisco,” Mayor London Breed said on Thursday.

