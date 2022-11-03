911 access restored for Hawaii Verizon customers

Nov. 3—UPDATE : 8 :30 a.m.

The Maui Police Department and Hawaii Police Department said access to the 911 system was restored for Verizon Wireless customers early today.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE A nationwide Verizon Wireless outage has made access to the 911 system unavailable to customers in Hawaii.

Some of the carrier's customers have reported being unable to make 911 calls using their cellphones, the Hawaii Police Department said in a news release today. A news release from the Maui Police Department also noted the outage.

MPD said those who need emergency assistance can call 808-244-6400 and press option 0. HPD said customers can call 808-935-3311 for police assistance.