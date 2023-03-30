911 audio describes terror during Nashville massacre, reveals friend asked police to check on shooter

Nashville 911 operators heard gunfire, pleads for help and chaos from callers inside The Covenant School, where Monday’s mass shooting left seven people dead, including the shooter, who was killed by police.

Law enforcement officials released three of those calls Thursday. One of them came from a man who successfully exited the Presbyterian private school with several adults and children in tow.

One of the survivors in that group told dispatchers he saw “a man holding an assault rifle shooting through the door” inside the school, adding the shooter was wearing camouflage and a vest.

That was likely former student Audrey Hale, 28, who killed three children and three adults during a shooting spree that ended in a hail of bullets on the school’s second floor.

Around 10:13 a.m., a teacher hiding in an art room told 911 operators she thought she was hearing gunshots, but felt she was in a safe spot waiting for first responders. Children could be heard in the background.

That recording includes the sound of Hale discharging at least one of the three guns they brought to The Covenant School after texting a friend, “You will probably hear about me on the news after I die.”

Another caller told operators he was on the school’s second floor — and so was the shooter.

Averianna Patton, the friend Hale texted, also called 911 to report the ominous messages she received before the onslaught began. TMZ said Patton asked “if somebody can go check on [Hale],” whose texts correctly predicted they were “planning to die today.”

One of those messages claimed everything would make sense after investigators examined “evidence” Hale left behind, including a manifesto authorities reportedly plan to make public.

Police believe Hale intended on bringing terror to other targets before Nashville cops ended the carnage 14 minutes after springing into action.

Protesters at Tennessee’s Capitol in Nashville called for legislators to “Save our Children” Thursday. Tiny children held signs reading “I’m 9” — the same age as the children slaughtered Monday. Some activists shouted “Children are dead!” at lawmakers.

Tennessee congressman Tim Burchett bluntly told reporters Tuesday not to expect gun-control legislation to curb the nation’s mass-shooting epidemic.

“We’re not gonna’ fix it,” he said. “Criminals are gonna be criminals.”

