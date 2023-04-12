911 audio from Louisville bank massacre released, including call from shooter’s mother

A series of 911 calls released by Louisville law enforcement officials offer horrific context to Monday’s mass shooting, where a 25-year-old gunman killed five colleagues and left a police officer clinging to life.

One of those warnings seemingly came from the worried mother of shooter Connor Sturgeon. She told authorities Sturgeon was a “good kid” who “never hurt anyone.” But, she said, according to Sturgeon’s roommate, her son had a gun and was headed to Old National Bank, where he learned he was losing his job.

“I need your help,” she told a dispatcher.

She was then told a “dangerous” situation was already unfolding at the bank and she should stay away. “So he’s already there?” she asked.

A call from an employee at a different bank, who was on a video conference with employees at Old National when the shooting began, appeared to first alert police that a slaughter was underway.

“I just watched it on a Teams meeting,” the panicking caller said. “We heard multiple shots and everybody started saying, ‘Oh my God’ and then he came into the boardroom.”

Armed with an AR-15, Sturgeon, who stands at least 6′4″ and was a standout high school athlete, had begun a shooting spree shortly after 8:30 a.m. that ended when police killed him. One of those officers has so far survived a head shot that landed him in the ICU.

Another 911 call came from a witness who said she was hiding in a closet in the bank while her coworker hunted other colleagues.

“How long will it be before they get here?” she asked a dispatcher, who assured her help was on the way.

That caller was unable to give specifics with regards to casualties.

“I just saw a lot of blood,” she said.

A man inside the bank also told an operator a bank employee was on the premises, picking-off innocents. “Get here now,” the caller told authorities. “We need somebody now.”

Sturgeon’s family said in a statement the killer “had mental health challenges” that were being “actively addressed,” but they claimed Monday’s massacre came with no warning signs.

One witness outside the Old National Bank called police to say he believed he saw a man jogging with a gun about 5 minutes before dialing 911.

“Has anybody else reported this?” that witness asked. “I hope to God I’m seeing things.”

With News Wire Services