911 audio reveals chaos amid Pine Hills shooting spree

In 911 calls, bystanders, neighbors and the mother of 9-year-old victim T’Yonna Major pleaded for help amid the chaos that followed the shooting spree that left three people dead and two injured last month in Pine Hills, recordings released Wednesday showed.

“My daughter’s been shot! My daughter’s been shot! Please help me,” pleaded Brandi Major, T’Yonna’s mother.

Major told dispatchers they were shot inside their home and didn’t know the shooter. She was sleeping before work while T’Yonna was watching TV in another room when a man later identified as Keith Moses entered the house through a backdoor and opened fire.

While she relayed that information to the dispatcher, authorities were informed of another shooting near the home, which took the life of Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons and injured cameraman Jesse Walden.

Major, who was wounded but survived her injuries, grew frustrated with dispatchers connecting her with first responders who kept asking if she was shot despite having repeatedly told them she had been.

“Ma’am, stop screaming,” a woman with Orange County Fire Rescue said.

Major replied, “You’re asking the same dumb question. My child is about to die!”

”Ma’am, we have paramedics on the way. They’re coming as fast as they can, I can’t make them come any faster,” Major was told. She was then instructed to place a towel over T’Yonna’s gunshot wound on her torso as deputies arrived.

”It’s OK, I’m here,” she told T’Yonna, before the line disconnected.

Authorities say 19-year-old Moses first killed 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin the morning of Feb. 22 shortly after he got in a car on Hialeah Street with her and a man who offered Moses a ride.

Moses allegedly returned to the neighborhood in the afternoon and entered the Majors’ house, killing T’Yona and wounding Brandi Major. Around the same time, officials said, he also shot the two Spectrum News 13 journalists, who were nearby to cover Augustin’s killing.

“We just heard more gunshots,” a WFTV-Channel 9 journalist who was also at the scene covering Augustin’s killing told a dispatcher.

She said she heard six gunshots and saw a man walking away from the scene.

”... I can’t guarantee if he was involved or not,” she said. The shooting was “almost near the same spot” where Augustin was killed, the WFTV journalist said.

A woman called 911 from inside her home, saying, “We just had another incident … somebody got killed on this street, and somebody else got shot. Could y’all please hurry!”

Children in the background were told by the woman to stay inside and “shut the door.”

”I cannot stay here anymore,” the woman said, before referring to the earlier shooting that killed Augustin. “In the same [expletive] spot.”

The woman said she saw the gunman flee on foot.

“I’ve been shot, I’ve been shot,” Walden is heard saying at the start of a 911 call, before he passed the phone to a bystander who told dispatchers that “a Black young kid” had fired several shots before walking away.

The bystander said Walden was on the ground and was able to speak but Lyons was not breathing and there was “a lot of bleeding.”

”The one in the car, he’s slumped over in the seat. He’s not responding,” said the bystander, who was not identified in the call.

In a separate call made from the scene at the same time, another bystander can be heard saying, “He’s not responsive. He’s dead. He died. My God.”

Fire rescue dispatchers ordered the two bystanders to render aid until paramedics arrived. The bystanders helped pull Lyons from the car and laid him on his back to start CPR. Another witness held a towel over Walden’s wound to slow the bleeding.

First responders arrived to find several bystanders near the Spectrum journalists’ Ford Escape performing chest compressions on Lyons. The incident report said he appeared to have been shot in the upper arm, while Walden was wounded in the thigh area.

According to an incident report released Wednesday, Lyons was pronounced dead at 5:38 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies that Walden was in the driver’s seat and Lyons in the passenger seat when the shooting occurred. One witness provided a photo of the gunman leaving the scene, the report said.

Moses currently faces three counts of second-degree murder and two of attempted first-degree murder, as well as charges of burglary, shooting at or within a car or dwelling, illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and resisting an officer without violence.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail at the Orange County Jail.

Prosecutors with the office of Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell are expected to seek first-degree murder indictments in the three killings but have not yet said if they will pursue the death penalty.

Christopher Cann and David Harris of the Sentinel staff contributed.

jeweiner@orlandosentinel.com