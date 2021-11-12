911 audio sheds light on gas station shooting Sanford cops called ‘stand your ground’

Patrons of a Sanford gas station reported that a man was “ranting, raving and yelling at everybody” before the shooting Thursday that wounded a delivery truck driver for Seminole County Public Schools, according to 911 calls released Friday.

Maurice Holloway Jr., 32, was shot multiple times in the torso just before 9 a.m. at the RaceTrac at 4115 E. State Road 46 in what Sanford police described as an apparent “stand your ground” case.

Witnesses told investigators that Holloway confronted the shooter at the gas station and they began arguing, said Sanford Police Department spokesperson Bianca Gillett. The shooter’s name was redacted from an incident report SPD released Friday.

A man who called 911 told the dispatcher that before the shooting, Holloway was “acting like they wanted to beat somebody up.”

The caller described a “big, white box truck” parked at the scene.

Michael Lawrence, SCPS spokesperson, previously said Holloway was one of two box truck delivery workers for the district at the gas station when the shooting happened

“As I was pumping my gas, I heard three or four ‘pop, pop, pop’ shots,” the 911 caller said. “Some guy landed on the floor, that’s all I know.”

Holloway was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in critical condition.

The shooter told police that he was walking outside the convenience store when Holloway threatened him while his hand was under his shirt, causing the man think Holloway had a gun, so he “took out his gun and began to shoot” Holloway, the incident report said.

Gillett said there is a longstanding “tumultuous history” between Holloway and the shooter.

Sanford police are not filing charges against the shooter, Gillett said, because “it appears to be a ‘stand your ground’ case.”

Investigators will submit body camera footage, surveillance video and witness statements to the 18th Circuit State Attorney’s Office for a final decision.

