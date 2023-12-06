911 board calls for outside probe into what went wrong in fatal Wichita apartment fire

The county’s 911 advisory board is calling for an outside investigator to complete a “comprehensive study” into Sedgwick County Emergency Communication’s handling of an apartment fire that killed 22-year-old Paoly Bedeski.

The Wichita firefighters’ union called for an outside investigation last month after learning that Sedgwick County 911 never alerted firefighters at the scene that Bedeski had called 911, reported her apartment was on fire and provided her apartment number — 306 — to the operator.

County and city officials have said they would follow the recommendation of the 911 advisory board.

The third-party study would be funded by Sedgwick County and the city of Wichita. It would include a look into root causes of any deficiencies identified in the response to the Brookhollow Apartment fire on Oct. 13. It would also look at any issues within Sedgwick County 911 that may be causing other problems in local public safety efforts.

Sheriff Jeff Easter, chairman of the 911 advisory board, said the study should include “any and all issues related to the CAD system and how dispatch is dispatching calls and protocols of not only fire departments but there’s issues within dispatch itself, including law enforcement.”

“I think that comprehensive study needs to be done,” Easter said. “Yes, I know what’s driving this particular incident, but we need to understand all of the issues related to dispatching and the different partners in this room.”

Assistant County Manager Rusty Leeds, Assistant City Manager Donte Martin and a third committee member, who has not yet been selected, will choose an independent third-party contractor with experience in similar reports to complete the study.

Elora Forshee, Sedgwick County’s 911 director, said the call-taker couldn’t understand Bedeski the morning of the fire. Audio of the call shows she said the apartment number twice. Forshee later confirmed the call-taker had GPS coordinates showing Bedeski inside the apartments and did not use a playback function to listen back to the call.

Wichita Eagle · Paoly Bedeski Call To Sedgwick County 911

Union president Ted Bush said he believes Bedeski would still be alive if her information had been shared with firefighters on the scene, who are trained to completed a targeted rescue on apartments like Bedeski’s within 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Instead, firefighters found Bedeski 26 minutes after she called 911. It appeared she had died in the bathtub while she waited for help to arrive. Her cell phone was lying nearby.

Bush had called for reforms to Sedgwick County 911 in June but his concerns were largely dismissed by the 911 advisory board at the time.

“I’m encouraged by the steps that are being taken,” Bush said after the 911 advisory board meeting Tuesday. “I think they need to be taken. We call for an independent study. I’m a little dissatisfied of the — seems like the attitude (that) this is a city versus county thing. And that’s not what it is.

“This should be a study to fix 911,” Bush said. “That was the problem with this whole situation is information given by 911, the structural training that involves 911 and the tragedy that was the outcome. I wish they would have done this in June when I asked them to look at 911. But they decided not to.”

Bush said he hopes the study also looks into the management of 911 by Forshee, who he has called on to resign.

“Do we have a staffing problem because of management problem? Is it just money? I don’t know,” Bush said. “But if a staffing problem falls into a no-training problem falls into a no-accountability problem, and this just rolls down to everything that happened, then it all needs to be investigated.”

Paoly Bedeski, 22, died in an east Wichita apartment fire on Oct. 13, 2023. The Wichita Firefighters’ Union says she could have been saved if Sedgwick County 911 handled the situation differently.

Leeds said management could be one aspect of the study.

“There’s no way that anyone coming in can give best recommendations without reviewing all information from both sides,” Leeds said.

“They have to understand how 911 is operating and on what basis, how fire is operating and on what basis, and were they on the same page, are they on the same page, and what do we need to do to fix that,” Leeds said. “So there has to be conversations with employees to understand what the dynamics of the call center are, what training they’ve received, what training they need, do they have enough personnel, are they working too much overtime — I think all of those things are going to come out of this study.”