911 call about assault at 3 a.m. leads to body in Charlotte neighborhood, CMPD says
A 911 call about an assault with a deadly weapon at 3 a.m. has become a homicide investigation in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
It happened Sunday, Oct. 29, in the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane, CMPD said in a news release. The community of single family homes is off Old Statesville Road, north of Nevin Park.
“Officers located a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by MEDIC,” CMPD said.
Investigators have not released details of a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS and speak to a detective. Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.
