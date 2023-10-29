911 call about assault at 3 a.m. leads to body in Charlotte neighborhood, CMPD says

A 911 call about an assault with a deadly weapon at 3 a.m. has become a homicide investigation in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It happened Sunday, Oct. 29, in the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane, CMPD said in a news release. The community of single family homes is off Old Statesville Road, north of Nevin Park.

“Officers located a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by MEDIC,” CMPD said.

Investigators have not released details of a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS and speak to a detective. Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Former West Charlotte High basketball player killed in triple shooting, advocate says

Taco Bell worker shot after drive-thru dispute over customer’s change, NC cops say

5-year-old child hospitalized with serious injuries after dog attack, CMPD says