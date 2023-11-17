911 call about assault leads to body in southeast Charlotte neighborhood, CMPD says

A 911 about an assault led police to a body in a southeast Charlotte residential neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, on Villa Court, north of the intersection of North Wendover and Randolph roads.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by MEDIC,” CMPD said.

Details of a suspect have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to speak with a detective at the CMPD Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be offered via Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Fugitive on run since 2020 found when deputies spot trap door under rug, NC cops say

Florida traveler killed in grisly mishap outside South Carolina truck stop, report says

1 dead, 2 wounded by early morning gunfire near uptown Charlotte, CMPD says