911 call about assault leads to body in southeast Charlotte neighborhood, CMPD says
A 911 about an assault led police to a body in a southeast Charlotte residential neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, on Villa Court, north of the intersection of North Wendover and Randolph roads.
“Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by MEDIC,” CMPD said.
Details of a suspect have not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to speak with a detective at the CMPD Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be offered via Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.
