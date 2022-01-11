911 call audio released in Jason Walker shooting death in Fayetteville

The 911 call in the fatal shooting Saturday of Jason Walker by an off-duty county deputy was released by the Fayetteville Police Department on Tuesday.

The nearly four-minute call, made by Lt. Jeffrey Hash, happened moments after Hash shot and killed Walker after encountering him on Bingham Drive at 2:18 p.m.

"I just had a male jump on my vehicle and broke my windshield. I just shot him. I am a deputy sheriff," Hash said after giving the 911 dispatcher his location.

"You said you shot him?" the dispatcher asked.

"Yes, he jumped on my car, please," Hash said.

"What's your name?" the dispatcher said.

"I am a lieutenant with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office," Hash replied.

The dispatcher asked if Hash was near the victim.

"I am. He's gone. He's gone, ma'am," Hash said.

"Is he breathing?" the dispatcher asked.

"No, ma'am, he is not. He's gone," he said.

When the dispatcher asked when the shooting happened, Hash replied that it had just happened and he needs "units out 'cause there's people gathering."

When asked what kind of vehicle Hash was in, he told her a red Ford F150.

"He shattered my windshield," Hash said again.

According to passerby Elizabeth Ricks who tried to help Walker as he lay motionless and bleeding in the road, when she pulled up to the scene, Hash told her to keep moving.

That exchange was caught on the 911 recording.

"Just keep moving, ma'am," Hash is heard saying to Ricks.

"I'm a trauma nurse," she can be heard replying.

"I'm a deputy sheriff. Come here," Hash said. "He jumped on my vehicle. I just had to shoot him."

In this still photo from a video showing the aftermath of a deadly shooting Saturday, Lt. Jeffrey Hash explains to a Fayetteville police officer what happened before he shot Jason Walker to death on Bingham Road on Saturday. Hash's call to 911 was released by police Tuesday.

The dispatcher asked Hash to tell her what happened.

"I was driving down the road and he came flying across Bingham Drive, running, and then I stopped so I wouldn't hit him and he jumped on my car and started screaming; pulled my windshield wipers off, and started beating my windshield and broke my windshield," Hash said. "I had my wife and my daughter in my vehicle."

"Did he have any weapons, sir?" the dispatcher asked.

"No, he just tore my wipers off and started beating... He busted my windshield. I don't know, ma'am," Hash replied.

The dispatcher asks how many people were surrounding him.

"There's tons of cars and people gathering around," he said.

In the background, Ricks can be heard saying Walker is still alive.

"He has a light pulse right now. I need EMS now," Hash told the dispatcher.

"Can you tell me where he was shot?" the dispatcher asked.

Hash can be heard asking Ricks, "Did you find the holes, ma'am?"

She said she had not.

"I'm seeing blood on his side, ma'am," Hash told the dispatcher.

Ricks can be heard in the background asking for a shirt or something to stop the bleeding.

At least two voices can be heard asking Hash where on his body Walker was shot so they can stem the bleeding.

"I don't know," Hash said. "He was on the front of my vehicle. He jumped on my car."

"I don't care about that, where is the entry point?" Ricks insis.

"I do not know," Hash replied.

The dispatcher tells Hash to not engage with anyone on scene.

"People are hostile right now," he said.

Hash's comment about people being hostile was captured in the beginning seconds of a two-minute cellphone video recorded by Ricks' boyfriend Chase Sorrell.

In the video, a bystander at the scene heard the comment and challenged it.

"No one is hostile. Don't (expletive) say that. No one is hostile," the bystander said.

Ricks and Sorrell said they were driving two car lengths behind Hash's pickup when Ricks saw Walker standing on the side of the road.

She said Walker waited for one car to pass before he attempted to cross the street as the red truck approached.

Ricks said Walker was struck by the truck, a contention Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said is not supported by the evidence.

Walker's slaying was the second incident last week when an unarmed Black man was shot and killed in a traffic incident. The killing prompted demonstrations outside the Fayetteville Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Monday night's City Council meeting.

Protesters are calling for Hash's arrest.

Sheriff Ennis Wright announced Monday that Hash was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Military & Crime Editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

