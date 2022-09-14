911 call came in as cardiac arrest at Broward hospital — ended with bashed head, cops say

A 63-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a patient at a South Florida hospital, police said.

At first, police thought they were responding to a 911 call about a patient in possible cardiac arrest at South Florida State Hospital, 800 Cypress Dr. in Pembroke Pines.

But when officers and fire rescue arrived to the psychiatric hospital Tuesday morning and saw the man’s head injuries, they realized something was wrong and an investigation began, according to Pembroke Pines police.

Investigators determined that Alexander Ramseur, another patient at the hospital, had “intentionally battered the victim,” causing his head injuries, police said. Ramseur was arrested and booked into Broward’s Main Jail on attempted homicide charges.

The injured man was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he remains in critical condition.

