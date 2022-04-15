911 call from DaBaby’s house: Person shot was trespassing, caller says

In a nearly six-minute 911 call from Charlotte rapper DaBaby’s home on Wednesday night, an unidentified person tells dispatch they shot a trespasser.

“I shot him in his leg,” the unidentified 911 caller says as a person can be heard wailing in the background. “He’s trespassing on my property.”

The call, which was obtained by The Charlotte Observer’s news partner WSOC-TV, led Troutman Police officers to the home on Stillwater Road around 7:45 p.m. There, officers found a person with a gunshot wound to their “lower extremities” that was not life-threatening, Chief Josh Watson said.

DaBaby, whose name is Jonathan Kirk, and another unidentified person were home at the time of the shooting, Watson said. The 911 caller told the dispatcher that the trespasser was “neutralized.” It wasn’t clear Friday morning whether DaBaby was the person who shot the trespasser. The 911 call-taker refers to the caller as “sir,” but the voices in the audio are distorted so it’s unclear whether it’s DaBaby on the line.

“I don’t know what he’s here for. I don’t know what he’s here to do, but he’s shot,” the 911 caller said.

The trespasser was shot on the football field and may have jumped over a fence to get onto the property, the caller told the dispatcher.

“He had to trespass on somebody else’s property to even get to my property,” the caller said.

The exterior of the property is surrounded by a tall concrete wall. An Iredell County building permit also shows five guard towers were built at the house in 2021.

In the 911 call, the dispatcher asked the caller to secure his firearm, but the person refused to do so until police arrives.

“I’m not putting it down with this trespasser right here on my property,” the caller said. “I’m not doing it. I don’t know who he got with him.”

Only one person was taken to a hospital by Iredell County EMS, Troutman Police said in a news release and post on the agency’s Facebook page.

The caller said he gave the injured person something to put pressure on his gunshot wound.

“He’s right here. He’s still good and he’s still breathing,” the caller said. “Interrogate me when y’all get here and y’all save this man’s life. And get this man off my property.”

Police said the shooting is an isolated incident that there wasn’t any threat to the community.

The injured person has not been identified by police.

