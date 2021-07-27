911 call: Dayton gunshot victim 'shot in the back of the head'

Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio

Jul. 27—A Dayton gunshot victim on Monday evening was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The shooting was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Gerhard Street.

"My husband has been shot in the back of the head," a woman who called 911 reported to a dispatcher.

The shooting victim was breathing but not responsive, according to the 911 call.

The shooting remains under investigation and it's not clear whether a suspect has been apprehended.

We will update this developing report as we learn new details.

