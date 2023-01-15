911 call: ‘Four or five’ shots fired in ‘rapid’ succession hits, hospitalizes man

911 calls from the shooting near the intersection of West 5th Street and South Main Street showed the confusion that the victim and surrounding bystander experienced Saturday overnight.

News Center 7 previously reported the story as it was breaking.

Dayton crews responded at around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report that a man was shot, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch informed. The man was treated at the scene, then taken to Miami Valley Hospital for further care.

No one was in custody at the time of the report as the suspect fled before officers arrived. The 911 calls added to the confusion with no description of the suspect or their motives.

Two calls were placed to the emergency number: one by a female bystander and the other by the victim.

The woman heard “four or five” shots in “rapid” succession.

The victim claimed that at least one of the shots hit his leg. However, he was not completely sure because he was attempting to find safety during the call.

“Yes, I am,” he exclaimed to dispatch when asked if he was running away from the scene.

After moving a safe distance away from the gunfire, the victim further responded to dispatch stating he did not know who the suspect was or where the suspect went.

