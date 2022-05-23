911 call leads to 1 dead, 2 wounded and 6-mile pursuit through Charlotte, CMPD says

An early morning 911 call about an assault with a deadly weapon led Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers to a crime in progress that ended with one person dead and two others wounded.

Names of the victims have not been released.

The 911 call came around 1:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, and resulted in CMPD officers finding a wounded male and female in the 3400 block of Burkland Drive, according to a news release. The area is near southeast Charlotte’s Grier Height’s community, off North Wendover Road.

“Once officers arrived on scene, they ... observed a vehicle fleeing the scene, and a pursuit took place and ended in the 500 block of Briarwood Drive,” CMPD reported.

CMPD officers pursued a vehicle to the 500 block of Briarwood Drive, where they found a fatally shot person in a vehicle, officials said.

“Officers located a subject (in the vehicle) who suffered from a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on scene by officers and MEDIC. ... After a foot pursuit and K-9 track, CMPD officers took the driver of the vehicle into custody.”

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The 500 block Briarwood Drive is in the Eastway area of northeast Charlotte, about 6.5 miles from the initial crime scene.

The wounded male and female were taken to Atrium Main with non-life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

Details of what led to the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS and speak to a Homicide Unit detective.

“The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com,” CMPD says.

