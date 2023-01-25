911 call leads to discovery of body in limestone kiln in Utah foothills, police say

Police found a body in an “old limestone kiln” after receiving a 911 call about a possible death in the foothills, Utah police said.

Officers first used a drone to check the area “due to rugged terrain” and found a person inside the kiln, the Salt Lake City Police Department said in a Jan. 25 news release.

After hiking up to the kiln, officers confirmed the person was dead, according to police.

Though police said they are unsure how the person got inside the kiln, they “believe the person was likely living on the hillside.”

The body was recovered with help from the Salt Lake City Fire Department, according to police.

The death does not appear to be suspicious, according to police. No additional information about the person will be released until next of kin has been notified.

