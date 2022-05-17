A woman said she killed a man. Police found a shallow grave at a Miami Gardens home.

A woman said she killed a man and buried him in the backyard of a Miami Gardens home.

Turns out, she was telling the truth, according to Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt.

The discovery was made after police executed a search warrant for the home in the 200 block of Northwest 194th Terrace, said Noel-Pratt. The man’s body was found buried in a shallow grave, she said. TV news showed police at the home late Monday.

The woman on Monday told neighbors about Friday’s killing, according to WSVN. Then the 911 calls came in.

The woman was taken into custody.

No other information was immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated.