911 call log: RTA driver shot trying to break up fight on bus

Jan. 19—An RTA bus driver apparently was trying to break up a fight involving three people aboard the bus Tuesday afternoon when he and two others were shot.

Two gunshots were fired on the bus around 2:30 p.m. while it was in a bay at the hub at 4 S. Main St. in downtown Dayton.

"One of my drivers just got shot," said a 911 caller who identified himself as an RTA driver. "There was a shooting on the bus."

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch call logs indicate three people started to argue on the bus and that the driver was shot while trying to break it up.

Another 911 caller said she believed there were two men shooting at each other.

The three involved in the fight ran after the shooting, according to reports.

Lt. Jason Hall of the Dayton Police Department said two suspects were taken into custody on East Sixth Street shortly after detectives were able to review high-quality video footage of the shooting from the bus.

The names of those shot was not released, but none of the injuries was life-threatening, police said.

The 911 call log indicated that police found one of the gunshot victims with a wound to the shoulder, and that another person shot is possible a teenage boy.

We are working to learn more about the shooting and will update this report.