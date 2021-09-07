911 call: Man riding bicycle shot in back on Germantown Street
Sep. 7—A gunshot victim said he was shot Friday night while riding his bicycle on Germantown Street.
Crews were called around 10:35 p.m. to Germantown Street near Dearborn Avenue on the report of a shooting, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
"I just got shot. I just got shot in the back," a man told a dispatcher.
A woman driving on Germantown Street who witnessed the shooting also called 911 to report it.
"A Jeep rode past and shot him twice," the caller said.
A police call log stated the vehicle was a blue Jeep Liberty with tinted windows.
The gunshot victim also called his fiancée after the shooting, and she also called 911. She told a dispatcher her fiancé said someone was trying to hold him up and then shot him.
The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where his condition was not known.